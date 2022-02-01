Salma Hayek, 55, Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In ‘No Makeup’ Selfie On Vacation

The ‘Eternals’ star showed off her natural beauty while soaking up the sun in a new social media photo.

Salma Hayek is continuing to share photos from her fabulous tropical vacation. The actress, 55, marked “Selfie Sunday” on Instagram January 30 by sharing a makeup-free photo of herself rocking a plunging blue swimsuit. Salma looked drop dead gorgeous while proudly showing off her natural features to her millions of followers. The star’s dark brunette hair was all wet, indicating that the photo was taken after she went for a dip in the water.

Salma used two hashtags to caption her photo: “#selfiesunday” and “#nomakeup.” Her post got so many comments from fans, who applauded the star for embracing her natural beauty. “Much more beautiful without makeup. Just gorgeous,” one fan said. Another wrote, “Natural beauty. Love this photo.” Fellow celebs Jennifer Aniston, Vanessa Hudgens, Mario Lopez, and Eva Longoria all “liked” Salma’s photo.

The Eternals star has been sharing footage from last month’s tropical getaway intermittently on her Instagram. On Jan. 25, she posted a snap of herself rocking her blue swimsuit while sitting in the ocean up against a rock as the waves crashed over her. It’s very possible that right after she got out of the water, Salma took her gorgeous makeup-free selfie.

Earlier in January, Salma documented her fun scuba diving expedition on vacation. She flaunted her swimsuit underneath a plunging wetsuit that was unzipped down the bodice, revealing ample cleavage. One photo was taken as Salma was on a boat, during which she looked off into the distance while her hair was thrown up into a messy bun, while the second image showed the star swimming underwater.

Although Salma’s vacation appears to be over, she keeps her fans updated with sexy swimsuit photos from the trip. And we’re living for it!