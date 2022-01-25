Salma Hayek, 55, Lets Waves Crash Over Her As She Hits The Beach In Blue Swimsuit

Salma Hayek has been having a fabulous time on vacation & she showed off her fabulous figure in a plunging blue swimsuit while the ocean waves crashed over her.

Ever since Salma Hayek, 55, started her vacation, she has been on a roll with posting sexy photos and her latest photo may just be our favorite. The actress sat in the ocean up against a rock while the waves crashed over her. She opted to wear a plunging blue one-piece that revealed ample cleavage.

Salma posted the sexy photo of herself with her eyes shut, “If you forgot to make your new year’s resolutions, it’s still January. I made mine but I’m adding to the list Si se olvidaron de hacer sus propósitos de Año Nuevo, todavía estamos en Enero. Yo hice lis míos pero voy a añadir a la lista #dreams #mondaymotivation #mondaymood.”

If there’s one thing for sure about Salma, it is that she has been loving plunging swimsuits, and just the other day she rocked another one while on a boating adventure.

Salma was on a fun scuba diving expedition when she flaunted her swimsuit underneath a plunging wetsuit that was unzipped down the bodice.

In the photo, Salma looked off into the distance while her hair was thrown up into a messy bun. She rocked a plunging purple swimsuit which was covered up by a skintight black wetsuit that was unzipped down the chest.