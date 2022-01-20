Fashion

Salma Hayek Reveals Her Swimsuit Underneath Plunging Wetsuit On Scuba Diving Adventure

salma hayek
Glen Wilson/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Glen Wilson/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884948e) Salma Hayek After The Sunset - 2004 Director: Brett Ratner New Line Productions USA Scene Still Action/Adventure Coup d'éclat
Saint Barthelemy, FRANCE - Actress, Salma Hayek, and her husband, Francois Henri Pinault, with Valentina Paloma Pinault enjoy holidays in French Island of Saint Barthelemy. Pictured: Salma Hayek BACKGRID USA 26 DECEMBER 2014 BYLINE MUST READ: Ramey Photos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
SALMA HAYEK SHOPPING AT BONDI BEACH SUNDAY MARKET SALMA HAYEK AND JOSH LUCAS SHOPPING AT THE SUNDAY MARKET, BONDI, AUSTRALIA - 29 FEB 2004
Salma hayek has traded the glitz of the oscars for the sun sea and surf of Bondi beach, staying in a rented luxury pad with Josh Lucas in Sydney filming Stealth.SALMA HAYEK AND JOSH LUCAS, BONDI BEACH, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEB 2004 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Salma Hayek looked fabulous when she rocked a swimsuit underneath a plunging wetsuit for a fun day of scuba diving while on vacation.

Salma Hayek, 55, has been having a fabulous time on vacation and she proved that when she went on a fun scuba diving expedition. The actress flaunted her swimsuit underneath a plunging wetsuit that was unzipped down the bodice, revealing ample cleavage.

Salma posted a slideshow of two photos, one of her sitting on the boat and another of her swimming underwater. She captioned the photo, “Some people run to visit the fish. Algunas personas corren otras boxean ami solo me gusta visitar a los peces #diving #oceanlife.”

In the photo, Salma looked off into the distance while her hair was thrown up into a messy bun. She rocked a plunging purple swimsuit which was covered up by a skintight black wetsuit that was unzipped down the chest.

While on vacation, Salma has rocked a slew of sexy swimsuits and outfits and one of our favorites was when she showed off her incredible figure in a navy blue bikini featuring a plunging triangle top and matching bottoms.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez looks incredible in a peach coloured bikini as she continues her vacation in Mexico. The Fast and the Furious actress, 43, showed off her enviable figure in Tulum, Mexico and was seen taking a swim and playing beach tennis. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815617_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes in a colorful bikini on the beach in Miami. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Mary J Blige. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811780_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Salma posted two photos of herself in the slideshow with the caption, “The pain and pleasure of cold water. El dolor y placer del agua fría. #pleasure #oceanlife.” The first photo pictured Salma the second she got in the water as she had her arms glued to her sides while her face looked shocked and frozen.

The second photo pictured Salma after she dunked her full head and body in the water and she still looked freezing but was at least smiling. Aside from this bikini, she looked gorgeous in a plunging cheetah print one-piece. Salma posted a photo of herself drinking her morning coffee by the people while wearing a plunging V-neck swimsuit that showed off ample cleavage.