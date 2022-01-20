Salma Hayek Reveals Her Swimsuit Underneath Plunging Wetsuit On Scuba Diving Adventure

Salma Hayek looked fabulous when she rocked a swimsuit underneath a plunging wetsuit for a fun day of scuba diving while on vacation.

Salma Hayek, 55, has been having a fabulous time on vacation and she proved that when she went on a fun scuba diving expedition. The actress flaunted her swimsuit underneath a plunging wetsuit that was unzipped down the bodice, revealing ample cleavage.

Salma posted a slideshow of two photos, one of her sitting on the boat and another of her swimming underwater. She captioned the photo, “Some people run to visit the fish. Algunas personas corren otras boxean ami solo me gusta visitar a los peces #diving #oceanlife.”

In the photo, Salma looked off into the distance while her hair was thrown up into a messy bun. She rocked a plunging purple swimsuit which was covered up by a skintight black wetsuit that was unzipped down the chest.

While on vacation, Salma has rocked a slew of sexy swimsuits and outfits and one of our favorites was when she showed off her incredible figure in a navy blue bikini featuring a plunging triangle top and matching bottoms.

Salma posted two photos of herself in the slideshow with the caption, “The pain and pleasure of cold water. El dolor y placer del agua fría. #pleasure #oceanlife.” The first photo pictured Salma the second she got in the water as she had her arms glued to her sides while her face looked shocked and frozen.

The second photo pictured Salma after she dunked her full head and body in the water and she still looked freezing but was at least smiling. Aside from this bikini, she looked gorgeous in a plunging cheetah print one-piece. Salma posted a photo of herself drinking her morning coffee by the people while wearing a plunging V-neck swimsuit that showed off ample cleavage.