Salma Hayek, 55, Rocks A Navy Bikini While Taking A Dip In Freezing Cold Water

Salma hayek has traded the glitz of the oscars for the sun sea and surf of Bondi beach, staying in a rented luxury pad with Josh Lucas in Sydney filming Stealth.
Salma Hayek proved how brave she is when she took a dip in ice-cold water while rocking a sexy navy blue bikini on vacation.

Salma Hayek, 55, looked fabulous while on vacation and she braved the freezing cold ocean water when she went for a quick dip. The actress showed off her incredible figure when she rocked a navy blue bikini that featured a plunging triangle top and matching bottoms.

Salma posted two photos of herself in the slideshow with the caption, “The pain and pleasure of cold water. El dolor y placer del agua fría. #pleasure #oceanlife.” The first photo pictured Salma the second she got in the water as she had her arms glued to her sides while her face looked shocked and frozen.

The second photo pictured Salma after she dunked her full head and body in the water and she still looked freezing but was at least smiling.

Salma has been rocking a slew of amazing looks on vacation and aside from this bikini, she looked gorgeous in a plunging cheetah print one-piece. Salma posted a photo of herself drinking her morning coffee by the people while wearing a plunging V-neck swimsuit that showed off ample cleavage.

Salma captioned the photo, “First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year. Primer café del primer lunes del primer mes del año nuevo #lunes #cafe @ysl.”

Aside from the animal print one-piece, Salma flaunted her figure in a plunging black halter-neck one-piece that had a super low neckline with drawstrings under her chest to pull it tight.

Salma absolutely loves one-pieces because another photo from her trip pictured her walking around town in a one-piece swimsuit with a completely open back while a red sarong was wrapped around her waist.