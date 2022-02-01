Kim Kardashian Slays In Pink Thong Bikini As She Licks Cake Frosting Off Her Fingers — Photos

Kim Kardashian looks just as delicious as the cake she’s eating during a photoshoot that she did for her shapewear company SKIMS.

Both Kim Kardashian, 41, and the cake she’s eating look equally tasty in a recent photoshoot she did for SKIMS. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a pink crop top tee and matching string thong from her new Valentine’s Day collection. Her long hair flowed down her back as she held a heart-shaped platter that contained a decadent mostly-eaten cake. She cheekily licked her fingers but based on her banging body, she likely didn’t eat all that cake by herself.

“Just Dropped: The SKIMS Valentine’s Shop,” she captioned the post. “New styles, new colors, new ways to go all in on the sexiest day of the year. Limited edition sexy sets and luxe little things to fall in love with, designed for all of your after-hours plans.” The enticing pic likely brought in plenty of purchases and proved that the reality TV star is the perfect model for her shapewear line.

This certainly isn’t the first time the SKIMS founder has modeled her products. She recently rocked a long-sleeved black SKIMS top along with a cheeky pair of black bikini bottoms as she hit the beach. She stood with her shapely backside to the camera as she gazed out at the ocean and her wet hair flowed down her back.

These sexy pics come as her romance with Pete Davidson continues to heat up. Since they met while filming for SNL, the two have done it all together from traveling on a tropical vacation together to low-key pizza dates. It seems Pete may even have his sights set on moving to LA to be closer to Kim. This would be a big move especially since he has a steady gig at SNL in NYC.

The relationship has reportedly been a really great thing for the reality TV star. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”