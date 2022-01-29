Why Julia Fox & Drake’s Secret Romance Fizzled Out Before She Met Kanye West

Kanye West was ‘unbothered’ about Julia Fox’s fling with Drake, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kanye West isn’t the first rapper Julia Fox, 31, has dated: the Uncut Gems actress also had a romance with rapper Drake. “Julia and Drake went out on several dates together. Kanye was aware and unbothered,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Given Julia’s presence in the fashion world as a model, it’s no surprised the bombshell brunette linked up with the Canadian born artist.

The dating situation was seemingly short lived, however, due to COVID — leading to a rekindling with her ex Peter Artemiev. The couple share son Valentino, who turned 1 years old on Jan. 17. “She had to return home to NYC because of COVID and rekindled her love with her ex Peter. Although it didn’t work out with Drake [or Peter], Julia says Drake was a true gentleman,” the insider said. Notably, Julia and Peter also split last year but are actively co-parenting.

The connection between Drake and Julia is particularly eyebrow raising due to the history between the Degrassi alum and Kanye. The pair have gone from friends to sparring and back again several times over the years, most recently burying the hatchet for a joint Larry Hoover benefit concert last December.

“Everybody knows that Kanye and Drake have made up and there’s all love between them. Julia told Kanye that she had dated Drake before, but it really didn’t faze him,” a second source spilled. “Kanye knows that everyone has past relationships and he would never hold that against somebody.”

Back in 2018, Drake — who rarely gives interviews — dove into what went on with Kanye on LeBron James‘ The Shop. “He sold me on this whole speech of like I’m in a great place, I’m making money and I’m a father and I want to be Quincy Jones and help you but in order to do that you’ve got to be transparent with me and you’ve got to play me your music and you gotta tell me when your dropping,” Drake explained.

The Toronto native proceeded to play Ye songs from his album Scorpion, in addition to revealing that he had son Adonis, now 4, who had yet to be announced to the world. “I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother[Sophie Brussaux,],” Drake added. Shortly after, Kaye dropped track “Lift Yourself” with similar lyrics to a song Drake played for him. “‘Lift Yourself’ comes out with him just talking nonsense. I was like oh this guy’s toasted, this guy’s trolling me. This was like a manipulative, I wanna break you thing,” Drake also said.

These days, however, all is good between the hip-hop stars after Kanye took a trip to Toronto to clear the air — and Julia remains a non-issue between the two. The Watch The Throne rapper has been publicly showing off his new relationship after meeting just a month ago in Miami, which quickly spurred into dates in New York City, Los Angeles, and most recently, Paris. Kanye has pulled out all the stops when it comes to Julia’s fashion, coordinating ensembles from brands like Balenciaga and Diesel.