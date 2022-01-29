Rihanna Bundles Up In $3K Celine Jacket For Evening Shopping At Tiffany & Co. — Photo

Rihanna stepped out into the snowy New York City weather and rocked a casual yet fashionable warm outfit as she treated herself to some jewelry shopping.

Rihanna, 33, is looking gorgeous in her most recent snapshots! The singer was photographed taking in a night of shopping at Tiffany & Co. in New York City as the white snow falling from the sky gave off the perfect winter vibe. She wore an eye-catching warm-looking black Celine jacket as well as black sweatpants and black and white sneakers during the outing and had long curly locks down.

The “Unfaithful” crooner also showed off a flattering makeup look as she walked outside and appeared relaxed and happy to be exploring the iconic jewelry store. It’s not quite clear what she bought but we can guarantee it was something memorable and amazing.

The night before her visit to Tiffany’s, Rihanna was spotted going out to dinner in the Big Apple with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. They reportedly looked like they were enjoying each other’s company while leaving the restaurant, as they always do when out together.

Rihanna and A$AP were first romantically linked in Nov. 2020 soon after her split from Hassan Jameel. The two stars had been longtime pals since the 2010s and had performed and toured together before their friendship turned into more. Since they decided to take things to another level, they haven’t been shy about showing off PDA and going on regular fun and sweet outings in public.

A source previously told us that things between the lovebirds are so serious that it’s “only a matter of time” before ASAP proposes and asks RiRi to be his wife. “Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want,” the source revealed. “Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up.”