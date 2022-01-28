Perrie Edwards Rocks A Bikini On The Beach 5 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Summer Baby’

The Little Mix singer set temperatures soaring in a barely-there bikini as she showed off her post-pregnancy transformation.

Perrie Edwards enjoyed a little solar therapy as she flaunted her post-pregnancy figure five months after giving birth! The Little Mix singer, 28, took to her Instagram on Friday (January 28) to post a few pics of herself (below) rocking an animal-print bikini while on a tropical getaway. Looking every inch the pop princess, Perrie captioned the photo album, “A summer baby in her natural habitat!”

The British beauty has clearly been working on her fitness, as evident in the fun, sun-soaked snaps. In one photo, Perrie poses like a professional supermodel while standing on the deck of a cabana holding an oversized hat. In another, she flashes her megawatt smile during a stint on a huge swing. Each adorable photo showcases Perrie’s natural beauty, gorgeous blonde locks and sassy style.

Back in August, Perries revealed she and football player boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had given birth to their first child together. “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” Perrie captioned two beautiful black-and-white snapshots of the newborn on Instagram. At the time, Alex let his followers know he was a proud papa as well, sharing similar snapshots. The couple had announced their pregnancy in May of last year with a social media post of Perrie’s growing baby bump. “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” Perrie wrote. ““Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Perrie and Alex were first link in 2017, almost two years after she had a very public breakup with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The on-again/off-again couple were even engaged at one point in their three-year relationship. As fans know, Zayn has also moved on, rekindling his romance with Gigi Hadid and welcoming their first child together, Khai, in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Perrie is not the only member of Little Mix — now composed of just Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall — to become a parent. Leigh-Anne also announced back in May that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray. The pair welcomed twins in August!