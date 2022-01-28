Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Are Reportedly Back ‘Together’ 1 Year After Split

Rumors of G-Eazy and Ashley Benson reigniting their love affair have been swirling for a while, and now, reports are saying their reunion is for real.

It’s [reportedly] official: G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are getting back together. “They’re together. … They just like to keep their relationship private,” an insider told Us Weekly on Jan. 28, adding that the couple “never lost touch” after going their separate ways in Feb 2021. “They know no matter what, they have each other to lean on during tough times.”

Although Ashley, 32, isn’t “rushing into anything serious” with the “No Limit” rapper, 32, the source also noted that the pair have a lot of chemistry together that can’t be denied. “[They’re] just enjoying spending time together. Friends see them as a good match and are hoping this time around it’s for the long haul,” the source says.

Just earlier this month, we reported the two appearing together in West Hollywood, apparently giving it another girl. They were seen out together for the second time in two weeks following their split in early 2021. The Pretty Little Liars alum and her rapper ex enjoyed a cozy night out on Jan. 7 as Ashley donned a stylish black overcoat with a crisscross patterned shirt underneath for the date night, while G-Easy kept it cool in a grey hoodie and brown leather jacket.

The sighting came after the pair were seen grabbing some lunch in the neighborhood of Los Feliz in Los Angeles the day after Christmas, according to reports. Ashley was also snapped in April getting into the “Lights and Camera” hitmaker’s black Ferrari in Pasadena, California, per the Daily Mail.

The former couple originally called it quits after nine months together in Feb. 2021. The news came after the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The couple were originally spotted just a short time after Ashley split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne. While the relationship started out casually, love eventually began to blossom between the couple. They even quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and spent the summer taking romantic hikes and coffee dates together in L.A. In addition, Ashley brought G-Eazy as her date to sister’s June wedding!