Report

Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Are Reportedly Back ‘Together’ 1 Year After Split

Ashley Benson, G-Eazy
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Ashley Benson and G-Eazy get their mail as they return home after spending time with some friends in LA.Pictured: Ashley Benson, G-EazyBACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Old flames G Eazy and Ashley Benson continue to spark reconciliation rumors as they are seen getting cozy after enjoy another night together in West Hollywood. Pictured: G Eazy, Ashley Benson BACKGRID USA 8 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Ashley Benson shows off her legs during lunch with boyfriend G-Eazy a friend at Mustard Seed Cafe in Los Angeles.Pictured: Ashley Benson, G-EazyBACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Ashley Benson shows off her legs during lunch with boyfriend G-Eazy a friend at Mustard Seed Cafe in Los Angeles.Pictured: Ashley Benson, G-EazyBACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Rumors of G-Eazy and Ashley Benson reigniting their love affair have been swirling for a while, and now, reports are saying their reunion is for real.

It’s [reportedly] official: G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are getting back together. “They’re together. … They just like to keep their relationship private,” an insider told Us Weekly on Jan. 28, adding that the couple “never lost touch” after going their separate ways in Feb 2021. “They know no matter what, they have each other to lean on during tough times.”

Although Ashley, 32, isn’t “rushing into anything serious” with the “No Limit” rapper, 32, the source also noted that the pair have a lot of chemistry together that can’t be denied. “[They’re] just enjoying spending time together. Friends see them as a good match and are hoping this time around it’s for the long haul,” the source says.

Ashley Benson, G-Eazy
Ashley Benson, G-Eazy. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Just earlier this month, we reported the two appearing together in West Hollywood, apparently giving it another girl. They were seen out together for the second time in two weeks following their split in early 2021. The Pretty Little Liars alum and her rapper ex enjoyed a cozy night out on Jan. 7 as Ashley donned a stylish black overcoat with a crisscross patterned shirt underneath for the date night, while G-Easy kept it cool in a grey hoodie and brown leather jacket.

Related Gallery

G-Eazy: Pics Of The Rapper

G-Eazy, Gerald Earl Gillum. G-Eazy performs during the Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2018 at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2018 - , Atlanta, USA - 14 Dec 2018
G-Eazy Jingle Ball, Portraits, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Nov 2018
G-Eazy G-Eazy Beautiful and Damned Tour in concert, Oakland, USA - 01 Mar 2018

The sighting came  after the pair were seen grabbing some lunch in the neighborhood of Los Feliz in Los Angeles the day after Christmas, according to reports. Ashley was also snapped in April getting into the “Lights and Camera” hitmaker’s black Ferrari in Pasadena, California, per the Daily Mail.

Ashley Benson, G-Eazy
Ashley Benson out with G-Eazy (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

The former couple originally called it quits after nine months together in Feb. 2021. The news came  after the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The couple were originally spotted just a short time after Ashley split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne. While the relationship started out casually, love eventually began to blossom between the couple. They even quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and spent the summer taking romantic hikes and coffee dates together in L.A. In addition, Ashley brought G-Eazy as her date to sister’s June wedding!