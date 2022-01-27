Kourtney Kardashian Wears Nipple Ring Under Sheer Black Dress In Photos From Racy Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she rocked a nipple ring under a completely sheer, black mini dress while on the set of a lingerie photo shoot.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, left little to the imagination when she posed for a sexy new lingerie photo shoot. The mother-of-three showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a skintight, completely sheer black mini dress that showed off her silver nipple ring.

The spaghetti strap see-through mini dress featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, as well as a large silver hoop nipple ring that was attached to one side of her breast.

The dress was see-through on the sides and the back, showing off her high-waisted, cheeky black underwear. She styled the mini with a massive chunky silver chain choker necklace and a pair of pointed-toe, metallic silver pumps.

In another shot, Kourtney rocked a similar look featuring a tight black corset with a tiny satin black mini skirt that had a sheer back, revealing her tiny thong underneath. She styled this look with a pair of black fishnet tights and sky-high black patent leather, platform mule heels.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a bright red, sparkly one-piece that had a plunging scoop-neckline and super cheeky bottoms that showed off her bare butt.

At one point during the shoot, she kept her fishnets on with a pair of high-waisted black hot pants, a bedazzled plunging bra, and an oversized black blazer on top.

For her final look of the day, Kourtney ditched the all-black ensembles for a head-to-toe white outfit. She slipped into a slinky white silk maxi dress with a low-cut neckline, that hugged her petite frame perfectly.

Kourt draped an oversized white bathrobe over her shoulders and accessorized with a large silver medallion necklace, and super high, peep-toe white platform heels.