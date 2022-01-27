Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Nipple Ring Under Sheer Black Dress In Photos From Racy Shoot

kourtney kardashian
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrity arrivals for Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria event, Venice, Italy - 30 Aug 2021
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive in Venice, Italy - 29 Aug 2021
Lifestyle Director

Kourtney Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she rocked a nipple ring under a completely sheer, black mini dress while on the set of a lingerie photo shoot.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, left little to the imagination when she posed for a sexy new lingerie photo shoot. The mother-of-three showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a skintight, completely sheer black mini dress that showed off her silver nipple ring.

kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

The spaghetti strap see-through mini dress featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, as well as a large silver hoop nipple ring that was attached to one side of her breast.

The dress was see-through on the sides and the back, showing off her high-waisted, cheeky black underwear. She styled the mini with a massive chunky silver chain choker necklace and a pair of pointed-toe, metallic silver pumps.

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

In another shot, Kourtney rocked a similar look featuring a tight black corset with a tiny satin black mini skirt that had a sheer back, revealing her tiny thong underneath. She styled this look with a pair of black fishnet tights and sky-high black patent leather, platform mule heels.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a bright red, sparkly one-piece that had a plunging scoop-neckline and super cheeky bottoms that showed off her bare butt.

At one point during the shoot, she kept her fishnets on with a pair of high-waisted black hot pants, a bedazzled plunging bra, and an oversized black blazer on top.

For her final look of the day, Kourtney ditched the all-black ensembles for a head-to-toe white outfit. She slipped into a slinky white silk maxi dress with a low-cut neckline, that hugged her petite frame perfectly.

Kourt draped an oversized white bathrobe over her shoulders and accessorized with a large silver medallion necklace, and super high, peep-toe white platform heels.