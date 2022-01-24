Kourtney Kardashian Looks Fierce In Strapless Jumpsuit For Sexy Photo Shoot At Home

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight bodysuit while posing for a sexy photo shoot at home.

When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, she always looks sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The mother-of-three posted two photos of herself rocking a strapless black jumpsuit from her sister Kim’s clothing line, Skims.

In the first photo, Kourtney bent over while wearing the black Skims All-in-One Strapless Onesie in Onyx that featured a plunging square neckline. She styled the jumpsuit with a pair of tight black leather knee-high Naked Wolfe Spice Black Stretch Boots that had huge platform heels.

In the second photo, Kourt squatted down while wearing a long black trench coat on top of her outfit. As for her glam, she had her short black hair down and parted in the middle with her ends flipped up. A smokey eye and a nude matte lip completed her look.

Kourtney loves head-to-toe black outfits and just recently she looked super cool and edgy when she wore a long-sleeve black Mame Kurogouchi Ribbed Jersey Multi-Way Dress with a pair of Rick Owens Sunglasses and Gia Borghini Rosie 8 Black Boots.

When Kourtney isn’t rocking all black, she is usually sporting a sexy swimsuit, and just a day before she posted a slideshow of photos from her trip to Italy over the summer. She looked unbelievably sexy in a completely cut out black Dolce & Gabbana Crossover Strap Tie-Detail Bikini while on a boat.

She showed off her toned figure in another bikini from the trip and this time she added a pop of color with a bright green metallic Isa Boulder Sibling Ruched Stretch-Satin Bikini Top and matching high-rise skinny strap bottoms.