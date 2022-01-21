Justin Bieber Covers His Newly-Shaved Head With Fedora Hat On Solo Night Out

Justin Bieber kept things casual with a stylish fedora on Thursday night as he hit up his favorite Italian bistro in Beverly Hills.

Justin Bieber stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Jan. 20, and looked more casual-cool than ever. The “STAY” singer covered up his recently buzzed hair with a beige-colored fedora hat and paired the accessory with a black jacket and beige sleeves. He also wore oversized baggy jeans for the occasion and completed the look with Balenciaga Triple S sneakers.

The Canada native was photographed as he walked into one of his favorite Italian restaurants, Il Pastaio, in Beverly Hills. He shot a shy but always-adorable cute smile for the paparazzi as he strolled into the Italian eatery with his hands in his pockets. The singer was seen solo walking into the hot spot, as wife Hailey Bieber was not in tow.

Fans got a glimpse of the “Peaches” singer’s new ‘do earlier in the day Thursday when he was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, pulling a red Champion hoodie over the new hair cut. The makeover is a pretty big change for the 27-year-old, but he undoubtedly looked as handsome as ever! In the photos, Justin was trying to keep a low profile as he sat in his Range Rover, but the shots still showed parts of his head poking out, showing off the buzz cut.

Justin has had plenty of amazing hairstyles throughout his career, and if a shaved head is his new look, we know he’ll rock it for sure. Although his new look is the shortest he’s done in a while, he already debuted a pretty short look while vacationing with his wife Hailey and her sisters over the holidays. The Purpose popstar had posted a photo of himself hanging with Hailey and her half-sister Jazmyn and stepsister Allie on a boat, and said that they were his “favorite girls.” In addition, he had a pretty short cut back in November when he rocked a priestly outfit for a new Balenciaga campaign.