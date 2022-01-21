See Pic

Justin Bieber Covers His Newly-Shaved Head With Fedora Hat On Solo Night Out

BACKGRID
Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge, ruled that two former neighbors of the pop singer must undergo a mental examination if they want to try to prove the singer caused them severe emotional distress by his behavior when he lived next door to them Justin Bieber-Copyright Suit, Los Angeles, USA - 3 Aug 2016
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber wears a stylish hat to a solo dinner at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber pictured riding a motorcycle while filming his next music video in East LA. Justin was filming a video believed to be for a track on JB6 his unnamed and unreleased 6th studio album. The singer spent a few hours at a location near the LA river shooting the scene with crew. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer

Justin Bieber kept things casual with a stylish fedora on Thursday night as he hit up his favorite Italian bistro in Beverly Hills.

Justin Bieber stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday, Jan. 20, and looked more casual-cool than ever. The “STAY” singer covered up his recently buzzed hair with a beige-colored fedora hat and paired the accessory with a black jacket and beige sleeves. He also wore oversized baggy jeans for the occasion and completed the look with Balenciaga Triple S sneakers.

The Canada native was photographed as he walked into one of his favorite Italian restaurants, Il Pastaio, in Beverly Hills. He shot a shy but always-adorable cute smile for the paparazzi as he strolled into the Italian eatery with his hands in his pockets. The singer was seen solo walking into the hot spot, as wife Hailey Bieber was not in tow.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber steps out in Beverly Hills (BACKGRID).

Fans got a glimpse of the “Peaches” singer’s new ‘do earlier in the day Thursday when he was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, pulling a red Champion hoodie over the new hair cut. The makeover is a pretty big change for the 27-year-old, but he undoubtedly looked as handsome as ever! In the photos, Justin was trying to keep a low profile as he sat in his Range Rover, but the shots still showed parts of his head poking out, showing off the buzz cut.

Related Gallery

Celebrities With Shaved Heads: Kristen Stewart & More

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber wears a stylish hat to a solo dinner at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber runs errands in his Range Rover and the pop superstar gives us a quick glimpse of his new shaved head! Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Halsey BMI Pop Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 May 2017

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber debuts newly shaved head (TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID).

Justin has had plenty of amazing hairstyles throughout his career, and if a shaved head is his new look, we know he’ll rock it for sure. Although his new look is the shortest he’s done in a while, he already debuted a pretty short look while vacationing with his wife Hailey and her sisters over the holidays. The Purpose popstar had posted a photo of himself hanging with Hailey and her half-sister Jazmyn and stepsister Allie on a boat, and said that they were his “favorite girls.” In addition, he had a pretty short cut back in November when he rocked a priestly outfit for a new Balenciaga campaign.