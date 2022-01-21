Jennifer Lopez Models Low-Cut Top & High-Waisted Jeans To Wish Her Fans A ‘Happy Friday’

‘La-La-Lavender’ J.Lo declared in her caption as she wished her millions of followers a ‘happy Friday’.

Jennifer Lopez is back with another hot look! The 52-year-old superstore sizzled in a plunging light purple top paired with a wide legged jean in her Instagram post shared on Friday, Jan. 21. “La-La-Lavender,” she began her caption, including a purple heart. “#HappyFriday #JLoJenniferLopez,” she added.

She opted to go with a dark wash trouser style jean for the look, a contrast to the ripped, faded styles that have been all over social media in recent months. Always known for her glam touch, she added layers of gold chain necklaces around her neck, including a vintage key. She matched the necklaces with a chunky gold bracelet as well as several rings on her fingers.

The On The 6 singer‘s makeup and hair was on point, too: she kept her highlighted blonde-brunette locks back into a sleek bun with side pieces to frame her face. Her skin was glowing, likely thanks to her JLo Beauty line (she swears by the serum and sheet masks), topped off with a glossy lip and brown and gold eyeshadows.

“Loving this darker hair on you,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Loved this whole look,” her makeup artist Mary Phillips added. YouTube star Hayley Fitzgerald posed, “HOW DO YOU NOT AGE. Like what kind of Benjamin Button?” while another penned, “Omg yes to everything about this look and YOU.”

Jennifer, who has undoubtedly been a major influencer in fashion for over two decades, has often remarked about her love of dressing up. “For me, fashion is an expression of who I am right in that moment — so what you’re seeing is what I’m influenced by now,” she previously said in an interview. Notably, J.Lo effectively gave birth to Google Images in the year 2000 after creating a major sensation with her plunging green Versace dress at the GRAMMY Awards (when she was the date of ex Diddy). She was also one of the first stars to launch a namesake clothing line, J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez, in the early 2000s, followed by subsequent lines Sweetface and a now shuttered collaboration with Kohl’s.