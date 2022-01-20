Rihanna Is All Smiles In Full Leather Outfit For Date Night With A$AP Rocky

The ‘Needed Me’ singer and her boyfriend both seemed in good spirits, as they stepped out for a romantic evening.

Nothing better than date night in New York City! Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked so in love with each other, when they went out for date night out to Carbone on Wednesday January 19. The Anti singer rocked an all-black look, and she seemed so happy to be out with her beau, as she had a huge smile across her face. The Carbone dinner date was only the pair’s latest evening out on the town together.

While walking the streets, Rihanna rocked a sexy pair of black leather pants with matching boots and a matching jacket. While the Savage X Fenty founder sported an all-leather look, Rocky was dressed in a more casual look. He sported an olive green hoodie along with a flannel and jeans. He also looked like he was carrying his own leather jacket, so maybe the rapper matched with Rihanna later on.

The musical pair have had plenty of romantic evenings out together, after returning to the States from Rihanna’s home country of Barbados, where the pair rang in the New Year. The pair bundled up for a snowy dinner together on Sunday January 16. Luckily the cold couldn’t bother Rihanna, as she stunned in a beautiful pair of Louis Vuitton boots, while she walked the city streets for the evening.

Earlier in January, the rapper and R&B icon spent lots of time in Los Angeles, where they had plenty of romantic outings, where the pair seemed completely smitten with each other. Not to mention how many great outfits both of the musicians looked. Some highlights included Rihanna sporting a luxurious puffer vest, while Rocky wore a colorful denim jacket, along with a white and yellow balaclava. On another occasion, the pair were a little more casual, as Rihanna sported gray sweats and a hoodie, while they bundled up for a cozy evening together.