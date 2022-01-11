See Pic

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bundle Up For A Romantic Date Night In West Hollywood — Photo

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna
The A-list lovebirds headed to their winter date night at Nobu in three layers of clothing. They still looked super fashionable while staying warm.

Power couple Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 33, braved the cold (cold for California, at least) for a romantic date night at Nobu in West Hollywood on January 10. The stars were photographed all bundled up in three layers of clothing as they headed to the celebrity hotspot. Ri sported a heavy black and blue jacket and a gray sweatsuit to keep warm, while rocking white sunglasses and a pair of white Prada heels.

Meanwhile, A$AP — née Rakim Mayers — wore a yellow and white Letterman’s jacket over a graphic white hoodie sweatshirt. He also had on a brown beanie, baggy light-blue jeans, and brown sneakers. The rapper also wore a protective black face mask amidst rising cases of the coronavirus nationwide.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna head to Nobu in West Hollywood on January 10 (Photo: Roger / BACKGRID)

Ri and A$AP, who started dating in 2019, have been inseparable as of late. For New Year’s Eve, the couple traveled to her native of Barbados, where they soaked up sunshine and rang in 2022 together. Shortly after the trip, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that an engagement is likely on the horizon for the A-list stars.

“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her,” our insider said. “They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want. Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up.”

Notably, Rihanna and A$AP had been romantically linked before this relationship — particularly in 2013 when she starred in his “Fashion Killa” video as a love interest. While the “Diamonds” singer avoids speaking publicly about the relationship with A$AP, the rapper did tell GQ in May 2021 that Ri is the “love of [his] life.”