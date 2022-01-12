Rihanna Rocks Puffy Vest & Skirt For Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky — Photos

Date night chic! The Fenty fashion icon looked stylish as ever during her night out with her rapper beau.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are the kind of couple who are known for making a fashion statement. And the duo, both 33, did exactly that while out enjoying a date night at Santa Monica’s celeb-beloved Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Jan. 11. Rihanna was the epitome of upscale style, rocking head-to-toe designer brands for the outing.

The fashionista sauntered into the restaurant wearing a quilted vest by Balenciaga and wrapping a matching tan and brown silk scarf from the brand’s Gucci collaboration around her head elegantly. Continuing the look, she sported black and white Gucci sunglasses with gold jewelry, a black dress, and skin-toned stilettos with skinny, skinny straps.

Meanwhile, ASAP turned heads in a white and yellow knit balaclava with a matching face mask attached to the front. Keeping the outfit upbeat, he paired it with a paint-splattered denim jacket along with comfy, light grey sweats, and a pin that read, “Be Kind For Real”.

The A-list couple’s outing comes not long after word the couple is getting ready to take things to the next level. The duo, who began dating in early 2020, are going strong and an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife “it’s only a matter of time before [ASAP Rocky] proposes.”

“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want,” our source revealed. “Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up.”

For Rihanna, that means a close connection with her family back home in Barbados. And ASAP has risen to the occasion, according to our insider. “Rocky has a great relationship with Rihanna’s family and it’s only a matter of time before he proposes. Rihanna realizes her clock is ticking and as much as she wants kids, she has a very full plate with all her businesses.”