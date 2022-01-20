Olivia Munn Admits She’s Struggling With Breastfeeding 2-Month-Old Son: ‘It’s Hard’

Olivia Munn is opening up about her struggles with breastfeeding her son Malcolm. The actress admitted breastfeeding is ‘hard’ after trying various methods to help.

Olivia Munn, 41, is being totally honest about her ongoing motherhood journey. In a series of posts on her Instagram Story on January 19, The Newsroom alum admitted that “breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.” She also posted a photo of her dog and wrote, “At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow.”

She later added in a separate post, “8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”

Olivia welcomed her son Malcolm in November 2021 with comedian John Mulaney, 39. After keeping much of her pregnancy a secret, Olivia shared the adorable first photo of their son on Christmas Eve. On January 10, Olivia posted a sweet photo of John holding his son. “The smooshiest smoosh,” she captioned the cute Instagram photo.

In November 2021, Olivia admitted that she didn’t feel prepared for motherhood. “No, I’m not prepared,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “A lot comes at me and I don’t really know what to take in.”

John publicly announced that he and Olivia were expecting their first child during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he told the late-night host. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” He added, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

It’s been a roller coaster year for Olivia and John. John relapsed on drugs in November 2020 and checked himself into rehab for cocaine addiction. He got out In February 2021. John and then-wife Anna Marie Tendler announced their split in May 2021. Olivia and John started officially seeing each other in spring 2021. Just a handful of months later, they welcomed baby Malcolm!