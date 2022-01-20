Monica Wears Nothing But a Towel To Celebrate Turning 42 In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Happy Birthday, Mo! The singer strips down both physically and emotionally to celebrate her 42nd birthday as she wears nothing but a white towel around her body.

Monica is coming entering age 42 with confidence. The singer celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but a white towel loosely tied around her body. She showed off her tats and red nails as she shared a birthday message to her fans. “This year I will be 42… I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend ! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! MO,” she declared.

Monica recently proved she still has her vocal chops as well as her looks. In 2019, Monica returned to the stage, well the court, to sing at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto. The Grammy-winning artist slayed with her rendition of the National Anthem to kick off the game. It certainly wasn’t her first and likely won’t be the last time she’s given the honor of singing the classic.

Aside from being a hit artist from the 90s, Monica is probably best known for her beef with fellow singer Brandy. The two teamed up on their hit duet “The Boy is Mine” but the song was about the only thing harmonious about that collaboration. Once they reunited to record “It All Belongs To Me,” they spoke about the rumors and admitted their feud got physical at one point.

However, the two seemed to have gotten past the drama. “I’m not bothered at all,” Monica said of her contentious past with Brandy while on The Real in 2016. “Honestly, the old me and the new me are two different things and this journey of self-progression and self-love and empowerment that I’m on, I can’t go backwards. I think that that was just a test from God for me and I’ve always thought that she was one of the most legendary people and has one of the most amazing voices in her runs and riffs.”

Many think that Brandy attempted to reignite the drama during a performance at the Essence Fest in 2018 when she sang “the song is mine” instead of “The Boy is Mine.” Monica’s response, however, was nothing but classy. “The only time they called a little Black girl from the country to the big stage, an amazing woman, Ms. Brandy Norwood,” said Monica while performing in Texas. “See, the thing is, if we lift each other up, we can do a whole lot.” Since then, the two squashed their drama during a Verzuz battle and even hugged on it.