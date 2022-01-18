‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Cancelled By MTV After Only 2 Seasons

The cast of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ was reportedly told last week that the show would not return for a third season after some members apparently had ‘issues’ with the reboot.

It looks like fans of The Hills: New Beginnings have some sad news to cope with: the MTV show is reportedly getting cancelled. The cancellation, which was announced by Deadline on Jan. 18, comes after MTV released two seasons of the reality series and although it feels like the end of an era, the outlet reports that there’s still a possibility there could be new takes of it in the future.

The Hills revival got the attention of many fans of the original series since it still followed many of the original cast members on their new journeys. They included Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Wahler, Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner.

As far as what caused production to stop, sources told TMZ that it had to do with a few different issues. One was that producers apparently wanted to bring in younger cast members to diversify the show but several of the original stars didn’t want that to happen. Another issue was reportedly that some of the cast didn’t like the way the reboot turned out because they felt it wasn’t the show the network promised them. They felt like it was forced with fake storylines and confessionals and refused to continue, according to TMZ.

One source also told the outlet that COVID-19 was the reason for the cancellation. The insider claimed that finding filming locations for the big cast while also trying to follow social distancing guidelines was difficult for production and they felt they did everything they could given the tough circumstances.

The Hills: New Beginnings premiered in 2019 and in addition to original cast members, it included new faces, such as Brandon Thomas Lee, who is the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and former O.C. star Mischa Barton. Lauren Conrad was the biggest star of the original series, The Hills, which aired from 2006 until 2010, but she didn’t return for the reboot because of her busy career.