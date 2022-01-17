Watch

Megan Fox & Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Matching Pedicures During Sexy Bath Together — Video

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a mini spa day as the couple got matching gold pedicures and then lounged side-by-side in a bathtub decked out with roses petals.

Megan Fox35, and Machine Gun Kelly31, are getting in some rest and relaxation after announcing their engagement to the world. The Jennifer’s Body actress’ legs floated in a bathtub filled with water and rose petals side-by-side with her fiancé’s in a video she uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Jan. 17. The camera captured the top of their legs all the way down to their feet which surfaced above the water. In addition to bath time, the pair also must’ve found some time to get matching metallic gold pedicures which they showed off in the video.

The Transformers actress and rapper got engaged on Wednesday, January 12. MGK popped the question with a two-stone diamond and emerald engagement ring that cost about $400k. “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone),” he wrote on his Instagram post about the proposal explaining why he chose the unique ring.

Megan captured the magical moment on camera and uploaded it to Instagram. He brought her back to the tree where they first fell in love and got down on one knee for her. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she captioned the video. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she added. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.” No one’s quite sure if that last part actually happened.

Their proposal comes after nearly two years of dating. The newly-engaged couple received plenty of support from fans and friends including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. But what does the actress’ ex-husband Brian Austin Green think? While the 90210 actor didn’t see the proposal coming, sources close to him told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s happy for her and that the newly-engaged couple has his blessing.