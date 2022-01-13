Exclusive Premiere

Liddy Clark Lives The Dream Of A “Fulfilling, Healthy Relationship’ In Her Romantic Ode ‘Made Me’

Westwood One backstage during Day Two of the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Liddy Clark,Mackenzie Nicole Aaron Carter Sofia Carson Martin Garrix Lany Spencer Ludwig Luna Blaise Twenty One Pilots Jena Rose Jeff "Phi" Nguyen Liddy Clark Jane Lynch The Chainsmokers Symon Tiffany Houghton Hadyae DJ Snow Ref: SPL1396480 201116 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Liddy Clark View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Love can be amazing, but as singer-songwriter Liddy Clark discovers in her new song, sometimes love has you ‘questioning everything’ you once believed and turning into someone you never expected to be.

“I used to hate the mornings, so I’d always sleep ’til noon / Was never one for bright and early, ’til I was waking up by you,” sings Liddy Clark at the start of “Made Me,” the new song from LA-based, Texas-raised singer-songwriter. With a sun-kissed, dreamy production that allows Liddy’s angelic voice to soar effortlessly above, “Made Me” is a reflection of how transformative love can be. After finding someone who opened up her heart, Liddy is a bit surprised at the woman she’s become. “Oh, who have you made me?” she asks.

“Made Me” showcases Liddy’s clever songwriting talent and shows why she’s been amassing a devout following since her debut in 2018. The song’s grace is matched by its poignant lyrics, with astute observation of how love changes you in ways you never expect. “I wrote this song about the idea of a truly fulfilling, healthy relationship,” she tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “At the time, I had never had an experience like that, but I hoped by writing this song that one day I’d be able to relate to it. A little over a year later, I can finally say that I have.”

(Maysa Askar)

Related Gallery

HollywoodLife 2020 Music Exclusives -- See Pics

The soul of funk is alive in 2020, thanks to Luke James. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer, also known for his action appearances in ‘Insecure’ and ‘The Chi, released his album ‘to feel love/d’ and he swung by HollywoodLife to talk about its creation, how he connected with Prince before the icon’s passing, and more.
Though the messaging has changed, Yo Gotti remains real. Ahead of releasing his ‘Untrapped’ album -- featuring DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more – Gotti stopped by HollywoodLife to talk his music, his prison reform efforts, and what it felt like to lost $500k in blackjack with Jay-Z.
Tenille Arts visited HollywoodLife.com to promote her new album, Love, Heartbreak, & Everything In Between

One of the places where Liddy has developed a healthy relationship – with her fans – is on TikTok. With over 206k followers and over 2.5 million likes, Liddy’s music has blown up on the platform. That success transferred to Spotify, where her songs were included on the official New Music Nashville playlist.

@liddyclark

link in my bio for the feels💕 #miraculousladybug #playlist #spotify #inlove #newplaylist

♬ butterfly effect – demo – Sophie Holohan

How does she do it? “I try not to change my writing style too much for either TikTok or Non-TikTok audiences,” she tells HollywoodLife. “I just want to stay true to my artistry and who I am as a writer. However, I have found that TikTok success definitely relies a lot on the specific marketing through the videos on the platform, so I’ll change my marketing strategy based on whether or not the content is going on TikTok.”

With this new song and a strong online following, what’s next for Liddy? “I plan on releasing my full album this year!” she says. “Really excited to get all of this music I’ve been working on out into the world. COVID has been so overwhelming the past few years, I’m really looking forward to getting back to playing shows once it’s safe again.”

 