Liam Hemsworth Looks Ripped In Shirtless Photo From Brother Chris’ 32nd Birthday Tribute

Chris Hemsworth wished his little brother a very happy birthday with a small joke about ‘The Hunger Games’ star’s shredded physique.

Happy Birthday to Liam Hemsworth! The actor’s older brother Chris, 38, wished him a joyous 32nd birthday in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday January 13. The Thor star posted a shirtless photo of his younger brother, where Liam looked super toned and muscular, but Chris also joked about his younger brother “finally get[ting] in shape” in his hilarious caption, obviously giving him a brotherly tease, given how great the shirtless photo looked.

Other than the ripped, shirtless photo, Chris also posted a photo of his brother celebrating his birthday with a delicious-looking cake and some balloons. He also shared an adorable baby picture of Liam. “Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself,” he quipped in the caption, before hilariously giving him a family discount for his Centr fitness routine. “To help with your transformation I’m gonna gift you 10% off a @centrfit membership #familydiscount love you.”

It seems like shirtless photos have become something of a birthday tradition in the Hemsworth family. When Chris turned 38 back in August, Liam wrote a simple birthday message to his big brother on Instagram, but he also shared a photo of the two brothers standing under a waterfall, similarly showing off their chiseled physiques.

Hopefully Liam’s 32nd trip around the sun will be a great one! Before his birthday, he rang in the holidays with his girlfriend of two years Gabriella Brooks. The pair cozied up while hitting the slopes for a few photos on Chris’ Instagram Story on Christmas Day, and the pair looked so in love, while having some winter fun. Liam and the 23-year-old model have been dating since December 2019, and a source close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife in September that their relationship has been going great. “They both have the same chill vibe and the fact that they both keep their romantic life out of the public eye definitely attributes to their success. They are really like any other couple; they spend time with family and friends, go out to eat, shopping, and they love spending time outdoors,” the source said.