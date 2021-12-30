See Pic

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless To Take A ‘Snow Bath’: ‘Ice Baths Are Old News’

Chris Hemsworth
No shirt, no problem! While laying in the snow with a friend, Chris Hemsworth showed off his fit bod and soaked up the winter weather.

Nothing scares Chris Hemsworth — not even the freezing cold! The Thor actor, 38, bravely took a “snow bath” with a friend during their ski vacation, which he documented on Instagram on Wednesday, December 29. Much to fans’ delight, Chris was completely shirtless in the photo, allowing his fit physique to be on full display. The Australian hunk must have been absolutely freezing, though he look fairly comfortable. After all, he is a Marvel superhero!

Chris had no shirt on, though he did wear a beige hat. Since the picture only captured his chest and above, fans were unable to see Chris’ choice of shorts/pants for the snowy activity. His friend was shirtless, as well, and had on black shorts while laying down comfortably in the snow. Chris, who looked similarly peaceful in the cold, captioned the snapshot, “Ice baths are old news. It’s all about snow baths in 2022.”

Many of Chris’ followers left some humorous comments under his post. His brother, Luke Hemsworth, 41, did a funny play on words in his comment. “Snow time like the present…,” Luke wrote. Other fans noted that Chris’ activity didn’t look very desirable, from their perspectives. “That looks painful,” one person said, while another commented, “you wouldn’t catch me doing this ever no matter the amount of money you’d give me.”

Chris has a pretty exciting 2022 ahead of him. His film Thor: Love & Thunder will be in theaters on July 8, 2022. It is a direct sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. The film will be the sixth film within Phase Four and the 29th film overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to Chris, Thor: Love & Thunder will star Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and Karen Gillan as Nebula. Christian Bale will play the villain Gorr the God Butcher