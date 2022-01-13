‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Tee Tee Picks Out A Wedding Band That Costs A Whopping $30K

Tee Tee and Shawn go shopping for wedding bands in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop,’ and Tee Tee picks out a band that costs $30,000!

To the jewelry store! Tee Tee Francis and Shawn Rogers are headed down the aisle, but they have to pick out their wedding bands first. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 13 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, the couple starts by looking at eternity wedding bands for Tee Tee.

She tries on one diamond wedding band and wants it to be bigger. The next size up is exactly what she’s looking for in a wedding band. “Wow, that’s a hand, though,” Tee Tee says. The wedding band costs $30,000!

“Don’t you want people to know it’s serious?” Tee Tee asks Shawn, who replies, “It’s not?” After hearing about the ring’s price tag, the jeweler chimes in, “Happy wife, happy life.”

Tee Tee and Shawn decide to go over to the other side to look for his wedding band. Shawn doesn’t want anything flashy for his. “Whatever’s on sale,” he jokes. He doesn’t need all the “glitz and glam” that Tee Tee wants.

He tries one wedding band on and says the band is “so big.” He asks how to get the ring off, and both Tee Tee and the jeweler note that the whole point is not taking it off. “Can’t I wear it around my neck?” Shawn asks. Tee Tee claps back, “I’m gonna punch you in your face.”

“Shawn needs a ring on 24/7, so Shawn can be reminded he is married 24/7,” Tee Tee says, “All these other people in the streets need to be reminded that Shawn is married 24/7.”

The synopsis for the January 13 episode reads, “All hell breaks loose at a party when a beef erupts, and fists fly. Twist faces gun charges in court. Cree visits Angela’s new home in Atlanta and reveals a heartbreaking secret. Tee Tee and Shawn clash over wedding rings in their rush to the altar.” Growing Up Hip Hop season 6 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.