Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman: Why He Decided To Propose After 13 Years Together

Sources are sharing with us EXCLUSIVELY the reasons why Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman decided to walk down the aisle after a 13-year partnership.

Simon Cowell and longtime partner Lauren Silverman are engaged after 13 years and sources are sharing what lead the TV personality to finally pop the question! “One main reason that Simon decided now to get engaged is because he really wanted to be married to the woman who is the mother of his son, Eric,” a source close to Simon EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Eric has been asking his dad about it and it really got Simon thinking that he wanted to do it for his kids. Of course he is in love with Lauren and it was really reiterated after his accident. She really helped him through all of that and really changed his outlook on getting married.”

Moreover, an additional insider revealed that although Simon didn’t propose until this point, “he’s always know” she was the one since they began seeing each other. “Simon has never had any doubt in his mind that Lauren is the one he wants to spend the rest of his life with,” the source shared. “She’s been such a huge show of strength for Simon and she’s an incredible mother to Eric, and he couldn’t imagine his life without her.”

The romantic proposal in Barbados reportedly occurred with Simon and Lauren’s children present (Simon and Lauren share son Eric, 7, together, while Lauren is also mom to son Adam from her previous marriage to Andrew Silverman). “It was super sweet,” a source told Page Six about the proposal, adding that “they’re good together.” Simon also owns a home on the island where the family is seen vacationing on an annual basis.

Simon previously opened up about life with Lauren and Eric during the COVID-19 quarantine, which he described a “real test” to their relationship. “COVID-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realize whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not,” the British born music executive said. “And we really really did. The romance is still alive. We’re closer than ever,” he also said.