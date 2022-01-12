Sarah Michelle Gellar Tries To Bring The 80s Back With New Hair Makeover – Before & After Photos

Before & After Pics

Sarah Michelle Gellar is throwing it all the way back to 1983 with her new look as she rocked bright eyeshadow and neon earrings.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, is a walking blast from the past in her latest Instagram post. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress is channeling the ’80s with her new hairstyle and look. In the boomerang video, she showed off her freshly-chopped wispy curtain bangs with the rest of her hair pulled back in a bun. While the hairstyle has had a resurgence in 2021, it originated back in the days of Farrah Fawcett. Check out her new look below!

“As I’ve been fairly unimpressed by 2022 so far, I’m think of just bringing 1983 back,” she said in the caption of the inspiration behind her new look. She showed off extra ’80s spirit with bright purple eyeshadow and a pink shiny lip. No ’80s look can be complete without neon and the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress delivered with a pair of lightning bolt earrings with one bolt being pink and the other yellow.

Prior to rocking a trendy bang, the Cruel Intentions actress often slicked her hair back or wore it down in ways that made her forehead more prominent. Curtain bangs are excellent for framing the face and slimming it down. Curtain bangs or not, Sarah Michelle Gellar always looks beautiful. Here’s a look at the starlet before her new haircut.

Even though SMG isn’t a back fan of 2022 so far, she did enjoy an awesome Hawaii vacation with her family at the top of the year. The actress had some fun in the sun with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two kids Charlotte Grace Prinze, 12, and Rocky James Prinze, 9. She shared some adorable snaps of the family posing on the beach together and even treated fans to a swimsuit pic where she rocked a navy blue one-piece with ruffled sleeves.

The Masters Of The Universe voice actress has recently spoken out about raising two tweens during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted that she was nervous about sending her kids back to school but ultimately knew it was “the best thing for them.” “It was mixed emotions!”She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I was definitely happy for them. I was excited for them. I was nervous. I know that our school has taken every precaution, but, you know, it’s still obviously trying times. And I also missed them!”