Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, Slays In Black One-Piece Swimsuit — Photo

‘Buffy’ alum Sarah Michelle Gellar has stunned in a new swimsuit selfie, while joking about the struggles of bringing her kids to the beach.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar wore a black one-piece swimsuit in a gorgeous new snap. The 44-year-old was all smiles as she shared a new selfie, keeping it simple in a silver pendent necklace and delicate star earrings. “No one is full of more false hope then a parent that brings a chair to the beach. Or a book #weekend,” she hilariously captioned the photo. Reese Witherspoon dropped three flame emojis in the comments section while another fan joked, “Who wrote that? Mark Twain? Dorthy Parker? Anyway, I’m getting it on a T-shirt. I’ll get u one.”

The actress allowed her blonde tresses to fall just below her shoulders as she showed off her white nail polish and offered the camera a coy smile. It comes a few weeks after she was seen soaking up the sun while on a tropical getaway in Hawaii. Sarah totally stunned when she posed for a makeup-free selfie. “Aloha… no make up…. no worries (my happy place),” she captioned the June 30 Instagram post, which showed her rocking a one-shouldered black swimsuit.

Sarah also took to her IG story to share several snaps of the gorgeous local scenery, contrasted with the gloomy weather at home in California. She was joined by her actor hubby Freddie Prinze Jr for the getaway, along with their kids Charlotte Grace, 11, and Rocky James, 8. She and Freddie met when they were working on the hit 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer, and went on to star as Fred and Daphne in the 2002 mystery-comedy feature Scooby-Doo, and its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Sarah also recently offered fans a glimpse into her 44th birthday celebrations. The A-lister jetted off to Cabo for a sunny, Mexican getaway, and was accompanied by her pals including former reality star Lauren Conrad. In photos taken on April 22, Sarah was seen rocking a black tankini, featuring a top with a high neckline and matching bottoms. One thing is for sure — SMG loves a black swimsuit!