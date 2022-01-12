See Pic

Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Daughter Lea, 4, Heading To Stephen Colbert’s Show – Photos

Bradley Cooper
Make way for the VIPs! Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea wore matching green jackets as they attended ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’

Bradley Cooper, 47, has the most adorable date to see Stephen ColbertThe A Star Is Born actor held hands with his daughter Lea de Seine, 4, as they headed toward the studio where The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is filmed. As they walked side-by-side, the father-daughter twinned in puffy green jacket (with Lea’s was decked out with a furry hood).

The Silver Linings Playbook star is such a doting dad to his sweet daughter Lea. On numerous occasions, he has been spotted dropping Lea off at a class or bringing her as he ran errands around the Big Apple. He even brought her as a guest to Barack Obama’s birthday party in August 2021 at Martha’s Vineyard, where she rocked an adorable light pink matching set decked out with a pretzel pattern and a bucket hat that read “Love.”

Recently the Grammy Award winner has sparked romance rumors that he’s back with his ex Irina Shayk. He dated the supermodel back in 2015 and she gave birth to their daughter Lea in 2017 — however, they ultimately split up in 2019. In recent weeks, the two have been spotted together frequently along with their daughter Lea causing fans to wonder if they had gotten back together.

Unfortunately, sources close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that Bradley and Irina’s relationship is done for good. “Bradley and Irina are not getting back together,” a source said. “They get together often for their daughter but that chapter is over and they’ve both moved on romantically. If they’re together it’s as close friends and parents.” They added that there will “always be love” between the two but it’s “nothing more than platonic.”

Another source noted that while Bradley and Irina aren’t dating again, they have been doing a great job at co-parenting Lea. “They’ve been enjoying the time they’ve spent together recently and it’s been especially nice reconnecting as the holiday season has arrived,” the second source said. “Bradley and Irina are planning on celebrating Christmas together so they can be together as a family with their daughter.” While he may no longer be with Lea’s mom, the A-list actor still makes sure there’s father-daughter time with his little one.