Kanye West Meets Up With Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner For Dinner In Miami

The ‘Runaway’ rapper reunited with the former White House senior advisor for a chat over dinner in Florida.

Kanye West44, and Jared Kushner40, were spotted getting a bite together in Miami on Thursday January 6. It’s not clear what they were discussing, but Kanye seemed like he was in good spirits in the new photos, which you can see here, via TMZ. This was far from the pair’s first discussion, as Yeezy had previously met with the former advisor (and son-in-law) to former President Donald Trump during his failed 2020 election campaign.

The pair broke bread at Carbone. Both were dressed pretty casually for the dinner. The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper sported a bright neon yellow hoodie over a pair of dark jeans and black boots. Ye also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. Jared was a bit more subtle, dressed in a black t-shirt.

Kanye and Jared were spotted getting dinner at Carbone. (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

Jared, who’s married to the former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, had met with the rapper previously in August 2020, amid the election that both Kanye and Jared’s father-in-law were running for president, via The New York Times. Shortly after the meeting, Jared told White House reporters that the two had been pals for about a decade and met for a “friendly discussion” as well as a chat about policy, per Politico. “He has some great ideas for what he’d like to see happen in the country, and that’s why he has the candidacy that he’s been doing. But again, there’s a lot of issues that the president’s championed that he admires, and it was just great to have a friendly discussion,” he said at the time.

While it’s not clear whether the two had discussed any future political ambitions or campaign matters, a source told Page Six that it was purely a cordial meeting. “It was a purely private dinner,” the source said. “No business agenda.” While it may have been a casual evening for the two, Jared isn’t the only former Trump confidante that the “Heartless” rapper has kept in touch with. Kanye sported a bizarre face mask back in October, while he had lunch with Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen. 

 