Kanye West Is ‘Praying’ For Donald & Melania Trump’s ‘Full Recovery’: ‘We Need To Come Together’

Kanye West sent his well wishes to President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted he thinks ‘there’s a crying need for civility across the board’.

Kanye West, 43, wants everyone to know he’s not being biased when it comes to people with COVID-19. The rapper shared a tweet on the morning of Oct. 3 that addressed President Donald Trump, 74, and his wife Melania Trump, 50, both being diagnosed with COVID-19, which they announced on the night of Oct. 1, and insisted that although he may be running against him for president, he wishes him and his wife “a full recovery.” He also mentioned Democratic nominee Joe Biden, 77, and his wife Jill Biden, 69, who both tested negative for the virus.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board,” he wrote in the tweet. “We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

Kanye’s followers quickly took to the comments section to share their own opinions about his well wishes. “Right people need to stop being so negative,” one follower agreed. “I love this ye let’s pray for everyone. People need to put politics aside,” another commended him.

Kanye’s tweet comes just one day after Trump, who he’s showed political support for in the past, made his way to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland, where he is expected to stay for several days, after having “mild symptoms” of the virus, including a low-grade fever and a cough. “As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” Trump’s physician Dr. Sean P. Conley said in a statement shortly after he confirmed the positive diagnosis.

Just hours before Trump and Melania took to social media to confirm they have COVID-19, it was announced that one of the president’s top senior advisors, Hope Hicks, 31, with whom he’s been working closely, had tested positive for COVID-19. Trump’s counselor, KellyAnne Conway, 53, also revealed she has the virus in an Oct. 2 tweet. “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic,” she wrote.