Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia, 15, Reveals That Her Mother Has Coronavirus –Watch

Add Kellyanne Conway to the list of White House staffers infected with COVID-19. Her daughter Claudia revealed the news in a TikTok video that her mom has the virus, and seems none too pleased.

Usually Kellyanne Conway‘s daughter Claudia‘s TikTok channel is filled with fun lip sync and dance videos. But things got real on Oct. 2 when the 15-year-old revealed that her mom has COVID-19 after the 53-year-old Republican political operative’s boss, President Donald Trump, 74, tested positive the night before, and has since been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Claudia could be seen with a mask on while wearing glam eye makeup and sounded as if she was in a crowded restaurant. She wrote, “update my mom has covid” across the top of the video. 40 minutes after Claudia broke the news via TikTok, Kellyanne confirmed that it was true it in a tweet.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Kellyanne tweeted, “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic,” along with a heart emoji.

Alarm bells went off on Oct. 1, when it was revealed that one of Trump’s closest aides Hope Hicks, 31, had tested positive for COVID-19. She had travelled with the president aboard Air Force One to Ohio on Sept. 29 for his debate against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, 77. Hope was also with Trump the following day when he flew to Duluth, MN for a campaign rally. It was on the way back from Minnesota to Washington D.C. that Hicks began experiencing mild symptoms, before testing positive on the morning of Oct. 1. That evening, Trump and wife Melania, 50, subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus as well.