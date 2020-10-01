Breaking News
Melania Trump Caught On Tape Talking About Children Separated At Border: ‘Give Me a F***ing Break’ — Listen

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) prepare to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to seven individuals in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 16 November 2018. The medal is the nation?s highest civilian honor, and awarded at the discretion of the President.Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House, Washington, USA - 16 Nov 2018
US President Donald Trump (R) kisses First Lady Melania Trump (L) as he speaks in the East Room of the White House a day after his Senate impeachment trial acquittal in Washington, DC, USA, 06 February 2020. Trump was found not guilty on two articles of impeachment 05 February after a two-week trial. President Trump comments on his impeachment trial aquittal at the White House, Washington, USA - 06 Feb 2020
First lady Melania Trump joins her husband, United States President Donald J. Trump, as he prepares to depart the White House in Washington, DC for a day trip to Florida. President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington DC, USA - 15 Oct 2018
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during a celebration of military mothers and spouses event in the East Room of the White House in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 09 May 2018
Melania Trump’s ex-senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released tapes of the First Lady venting about the backlash she and Donald Trump faced in the wake of the ‘zero-tolerance’ immigration policy in 2018. The tapes were played on national TV!

A bombshell was dropped on the Oct. 1 episode of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360: audio of Melania Trump’s true feelings towards the backlash she and Donald Trump were facing over the children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Melania’s former best friend and senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff — who recently released a tell-all book about the First Lady — came on the show to release audio tapes that she secretly recorded in the summer of 2018, which were played right on CNN.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,” Melania could be heard in a secretly-recorded conversation with Wolkoff. The FLOTUS went on to complain about the many Christmas duties she had to carry out for the White House, when she suddenly made this shocking comment: “And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f****** break.”

Melania went on to complain that the last president before Trump, Barack Obama, did not face the same criticism for his immigration policies. “Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance — needs to go through the process and through the law,” Melania complained on the tape. However, unlike Obama, Trump’s administration issued a “zero-tolerance” policy in April of 2018 that increased immigration criminalization to the point where nearly 3,000 children where torn apart from their families, according to The New York Times. The ensuing protests led Trump to finally sign an executive order in June of that year to stop the family separations, although that still left countless children needing to be reunited with their families.

However, Melania went on to defend the immigration detention center in another tape that was played on Anderson Cooper’s show. “The kids, they say, ‘Wow I will have my own bed? I will sleep on the bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?’ It’s so sad to hear it but they didn’t have that in their own countries, they sleep on the floor,” Melania said on the tape. “They are taken care of nicely there. But you know, yeah, they are not with parents, it’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something.”

Melania Trump
Melania Trump sparked controversy while wearing a jacket that read “I Really Don’t Care Do U?” (pictured above) while boarding a plane to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in June of 2018, which her former adviser Wolkoff claimed was a “publicity stunt” during her video interview with Anderson Cooper. (Photo Credit: AP)

Melania even confessed her doubts over the immigrant children’s stories. “A lot of like moms and kids they are teached how to do it. They go over and they say like, ‘Oh, we will be killed by a gang member, we will be, you know, it’s so dangerous,'” the FLOTUS said (CNN noted that she said this in a “dramatic” tone). Melania added, “So they are allowed to stay here…It’s not true that they would, you know what I mean…they’re not professional but they are teached by other people what to say to come over and to you know let them go to stay here. Because they could easily stay in Mexico but they don’t want to stay in Mexico because Mexico doesn’t take care of them the same as America does.”

White House official and chief of staff to Melania, Stephanie Grisham, was not happy with how these tapes were presented on television. “[Wolkoff’s] only intent was to secretly tape the First Lady in order to peddle herself and her salacious book. There is no way to know if these recordings have been edited and it’s clear the clips were hand-picked and presented with no context. The First Lady remains focused on her family and serving our country,” Grisham told HollywoodLife in a statement.