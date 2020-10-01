Melania Trump’s ex-senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released tapes of the First Lady venting about the backlash she and Donald Trump faced in the wake of the ‘zero-tolerance’ immigration policy in 2018. The tapes were played on national TV!

A bombshell was dropped on the Oct. 1 episode of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360: audio of Melania Trump’s true feelings towards the backlash she and Donald Trump were facing over the children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Melania’s former best friend and senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff — who recently released a tell-all book about the First Lady — came on the show to release audio tapes that she secretly recorded in the summer of 2018, which were played right on CNN.

Melania "doesn't shake in her boots ever and she tells Donald exactly how she feels," says Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of the First Lady and ex-East Wing adviser.

She believes "if he's going to do it, he better do it right and he better do it with brass knuckles." pic.twitter.com/biXV2SmbBE — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 2, 2020

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,” Melania could be heard in a secretly-recorded conversation with Wolkoff. The FLOTUS went on to complain about the many Christmas duties she had to carry out for the White House, when she suddenly made this shocking comment: “And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f****** break.”

Melania went on to complain that the last president before Trump, Barack Obama, did not face the same criticism for his immigration policies. “Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance — needs to go through the process and through the law,” Melania complained on the tape. However, unlike Obama, Trump’s administration issued a “zero-tolerance” policy in April of 2018 that increased immigration criminalization to the point where nearly 3,000 children where torn apart from their families, according to The New York Times. The ensuing protests led Trump to finally sign an executive order in June of that year to stop the family separations, although that still left countless children needing to be reunited with their families.

"The jacket was… a publicity stunt, and it was to garner the attention of the press, to make sure that everyone was aware that Melania was going to the border." Melania Trump's former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, on the infamous "I really don't care. Do U?" jacket. pic.twitter.com/sCJAAAcvBf — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 2, 2020

However, Melania went on to defend the immigration detention center in another tape that was played on Anderson Cooper’s show. “The kids, they say, ‘Wow I will have my own bed? I will sleep on the bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?’ It’s so sad to hear it but they didn’t have that in their own countries, they sleep on the floor,” Melania said on the tape. “They are taken care of nicely there. But you know, yeah, they are not with parents, it’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something.”