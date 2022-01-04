Sami Sheen, 17, Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photos As She Reflects On 2021: ‘A Lovely Year’

Despite some drama, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter ended 2021 on a positive note. The teen shared a montage of her favorite moments from the past year.

Sami Sheen is saying goodbye to 2021, and hello to 2022. The 17-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards capped off the year by sharing a montage to Instagram on Monday (Jan. 3) of photos and videos from 2021. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption.

Sami’s montage featured footage of the teen out and about with her friends throughout the past year. There were glimpses of Sami and her pals at concerts, parties, restaurants, and more. Charlie, 56, and Denise, 50, were nowhere to be found in Sami’s 2021 roundup video. Her siblings Lola, 16, and Eloise, 10, didn’t appear in the footage, either.

2021 was a year of change for Sami. The high schooler moved out of her family home that she lived with Denise and her sisters in September, and moved in with Charlie. At the time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sami moved out of Denise’s due to a disagreement over ”her mother’s rules”. Then, on Oct. 4, a judge ruled that Charlie no longer had to pay child support to Denise for their two daughters, Sami and Lola (Denise’s third child, Eloise, was adopted when she was a single parent).

The child support ruling was a major win for Charlie, who had a drama-filled split from Denise in 2005. “Charlie loves all of his children very much,” HollywoodLife‘s source previously said. “He’s a total girl dad and has a super soft spot for his daughters.” While Sami is residing with the Two and a Half Men actor, Lola lives with both her parents.

Denise, an alum of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was married to Charlie from 2002 until 2006. After their split, she adopted daughter Eloise as a single parent. She later married husband Aaron Phypers in 2018, and together the couple are now Eloise’s legal parents.