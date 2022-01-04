See Pics

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kate Walsh Rocks An Orange & Pink String Bikini On The Beach With Her Boyfriend

Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Kate Walsh splashed around in the water in a patterned bikini during a romantic beach date with her boyfriend in Perth, Australia on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Kate Walsh appears to be having the time of her life in Australia. The 54-year-old actress, who currently stars in Netflix’s Emily In Paris, took a dip in the ocean in Perth, while rocking an orange and pink bikini and engaging in sexy PDA with her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon.

Kate’s bikini, which you can see in the photos here, featured a triangle bikini top and stringy bottoms that tied at the hips. And her hair was worn down, so it clung to her back and chest as she splashed around in the water. She also went makeup-free and looked absolutely gorgeous. Meanwhile, Andrew, who is an Australian farmer, wore blue patterned board shorts and a white bucket hat.

Kate Walsh (MEGA)

Throughout the day, Kate and Andrew were pictured doing various things on the beach. First, they were spotted holding hands while walking along the water together. Then, they spent some time in the water, during which they kept grabbing onto each other as each wave hit. And later, once they emerged from the ocean, Kate went in for a sexy kiss and showed her boyfriend, who she’s been dating since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, just how much she loves him.

They reportedly met while on a cruise in early 2020, and she’s been living with him in Perth since before the pandemic, according to The West Australian. Kate told The Daily Telegraph that she enjoyed living in Perth so much that she didn’t want to return to New York City, even when she was able to. “I didn’t really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly to say the least,” she said. “I couldn’t go home initially, and now that I can, I don’t really fancy going back. When I have my own mother saying don’t come home, my 86-year-old mum… we are in a very challenging time!”

Kate went to Paris in June to film Season 2 of Emily In Paris, but once production wrapped, she returned to Perth.

 