Cardi B & Daughter Kulture, 3, Rock Matching Chanel Ear Muffs While Posing On A Maybach — Photos

Hot wheels! The rapper and her darling daughter looked so chic showing off their designer duds and fancy car.

Time for a drive? Cardi B, 29, was ultra-stylish as she and daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, bundled up for a photo shoot in front of mom’s shiny, black Maybach on Dec. 3. Proving they were the fancy type, the duo donned matching $1200 Chanel ear muffs as they posed on the roof of the rapper’s VIP vehicle.

Cardi was winter-chic as she coordinated her earmuffs with a two-toned Chanel scarf, furry black coat, and over-the-knee boots. Glamorous as always, she had glowing skin and a full, pink pout. Meanwhile, little Kulture donned a blue puffer with a cool gradient pattern along with cool high-top sneakers. The New York native — who appeared to be at her $5 million Tenafly, New Jersey estate — played around with her girl a bit before giving Kulture a cute kiss. Keeping the caption simple, the “Up” rapper captioned the shot with a simple, “Forever.”

Kulture is no stranger to mom’s Instagram, often seen dressing up in designer duds for social media. Most recently, Cardi’s little girl wore an adorable red ensemble for Christmas portraits with the family. She looked like a princess while she and mom smiled in front of a collection of dazzling trees. And last month, the fashionable toddler was seen twinning with her dad Offset, 30, on mom’s Instagram. The father/daughter duo looked great dressed in black jackets and skinny jeans with hoodies and cool sneakers below.

Cardi and Offset’s family got a bit bigger in Sep. 2021, when they welcomed a son, now 3-month-old. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife at the time.

Since his birth, the couple has decided to keep their little boy’s name private. Cardi has offered a few updates on her little boy, however. She tweeted about one of her baby’s milestones on Dec. 6, sharing, “My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already. I’m trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the superpowers these pandemic babies coming with.”