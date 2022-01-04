See Pics

Cardi B & Daughter Kulture, 3, Rock Matching Chanel Ear Muffs While Posing On A Maybach — Photos

*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him. Pictured: Cardi B BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B and daughter Kulture are both seen leaving Offset Father’s Day dinner with Roses. 22 Jun 2020 Pictured: Cardi B and Kulture. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682768_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B and husband Offset pack on the PDA as they were spotted enjoying a date night in Santa Monica. After enjoying a day at the beach, they went to get dinner at a local taco spot. The two walked in showing all sorts of loving and positive vibes. She clutched close to him. They were wearing matching sweat jumpsuits; Offset wearing red and Cardi wearing orange. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Both were not seen wearing mask as it is required to prevent the spread of Covid 19 except for baby Kulture. Pictured: Offset BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B looks incredibly happy with her daughter Kulture as the spend an evening at Disneyland. Cardi, Who was joined by a couple of friends and bodyguards, was seen having a blast riding the rides in Fantasyland including the Alive in wonderland, she and kulture took selfies on dumbo, and was seen going for a ride on the carousel. the pair were seen enjoying cotton candy before heading to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Cardi was seen arriving. little late at the park, around 8 pm, just in time to enjoy the fireworks and then headed in to enjoy the rides at the time most people are seen leaving the theme park. 02 Nov 2019 Pictured: Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540687_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.

Hot wheels! The rapper and her darling daughter looked so chic showing off their designer duds and fancy car.

Time for a drive? Cardi B, 29, was ultra-stylish as she and daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, bundled up for a photo shoot in front of mom’s shiny, black Maybach on Dec. 3. Proving they were the fancy type, the duo donned matching $1200 Chanel ear muffs as they posed on the roof of the rapper’s VIP vehicle.

Cardi was winter-chic as she coordinated her earmuffs with a two-toned Chanel scarf, furry black coat, and over-the-knee boots. Glamorous as always, she had glowing skin and a full, pink pout. Meanwhile, little Kulture donned a blue puffer with a cool gradient pattern along with cool high-top sneakers. The New York native — who appeared to be at her $5 million Tenafly, New Jersey estate — played around with her girl a bit before giving Kulture a cute kiss. Keeping the caption simple, the “Up” rapper captioned the shot with a simple, “Forever.”

Kulture is no stranger to mom’s Instagram, often seen dressing up in designer duds for social media. Most recently, Cardi’s little girl wore an adorable red ensemble for Christmas portraits with the family. She looked like a princess while she and mom smiled in front of a collection of dazzling trees. And last month, the fashionable toddler was seen twinning with her dad Offset, 30, on mom’s Instagram. The father/daughter duo looked great dressed in black jackets and skinny jeans with hoodies and cool sneakers below.

Cardi B doted on daughter Kulture, 3, in a fun new Instagram. (NYP/BLM / BACKGRID)

Cardi B 2021 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Roll-Out, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2021
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing a Moschino by Jeremy Scott top and skirt arrives at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing Moschino poses in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Cardi and Offset’s family got a bit bigger in Sep. 2021, when they welcomed a son, now 3-month-old. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife at the time.

Since his birth, the couple has decided to keep their little boy’s name private. Cardi has offered a few updates on her little boy, however. She tweeted about one of her baby’s milestones on Dec. 6, sharing, “My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already. I’m trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the superpowers these pandemic babies coming with.”