LeAnn Rimes Rocks White Fur Coat During Epic Rose Parade Performance – Photos

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock
LeAnn Rimes LeAnn Rimes in concert at The Parker Playhouse, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 02 Dec 2017
LeAnn Rimes133rd Rose Parade, Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Jan 2022
LeAnn Rimes posses for a portrait in New York LeAnn Rimes Portrait Session, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2018
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes out and about, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
LeAnn Rimes stunned fans with her epic performance of ‘Throw My Arms Around the World’ at the 133rd Rose Parade on Jan. 1.

LeAnn Rimes, 39, further proved she’s a force to be reckoned with on Jan. 1, when she started the 133rd annual Rose Parade in Los Angeles with an epic performance of her original song, “Throw My Arms Around the World”, on top of a float.

While dressed in an oversized white fur coat, white lace dress, and nude-colored heels, LeAnn belted out the upbeat number as attendees looked on in delight. A few fans even took to social media to comment on the performance and a slight technical difficulty.

“Well alright @leannrimes already has my in good, toe tapping feels and then the bomber flyover. I saw it once live and it was incredible m #RoseParade,” one fan wrote, as they commented on both LeAnn’s performance and the unexpected stealth bomber fly-by.

The sounds of the plane flying overheard was pretty loud, but LeAnn kept singing without missing a beat. “Watching the Rose Bowl Parade. Starts with LeAnn Rimes singing about putting her arms around the world, and then transitioning directly into a stealth bomber fly-by to the sound of police sirens. Ah, America!” another viewer commented, as one other Twitter user wrote, “Watching #RoseParade! OMG Leanne Rhimes! Great way to start things off! This is my fav parade for a reason. Every year the floats are different lol.”

So many fans called the performance “amazing” and it certainly was. But there were a number of fans who couldn’t get over the surrounding “echo and music” that ended up being “much louder than her”. Fortunately, as we said, her stellar vocals remained the standout moment of the parade — it’s a performance that should be watched over and over again.

 