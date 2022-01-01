See Pic

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021

Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scotts ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.

Kylie also made sure to add some prayer to her post, which was posted just prior to midnight on December 31, 2021. “I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end.  Although Kylie has shared photos on her Instagram Stories, including the kitten that she got on Christmas, this is the first photo of her baby bump in quite some time. After posting the photo, her friends commented on the post with messages of love and support! One friend, @makeupbyariel, wrote, “I love you Angel.”

Kylie Jenner was all smiles at a movie premiere in September 2021 with daughter Stormi. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

Since the tragedy, which has resulted in numerous lawsuits against Travis and event organizers, the parents of Stormi Webster, 3, have kept a very low profile. Although Travis has been dropped from numerous sponsorships since Astroworld, Kylie has struck by her man. Two weeks ago, on December 14, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shared details about her low-key baby shower that was held at the home of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 37.  At the time, our source said that Kylie was “focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.” According to the insider, Travis also attended the party, but kept a very low profile.

Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kylie Jenner looked glamorous leaving dinner in NYC on September 08, 2021. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

Another source at the event shared with HollywoodLife that Kylie gave an “emotional speech” with the small group of friends and family that attended. “At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born. Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her,” the source shared, adding that her daughter has a clue what is going on. “Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand. She won’t get it until the baby is here,” the source said. Kylie is expected to give birth to her second child any day now.

 