Kourtney Kardashian Is Ready For NYE In Sparkly Bustier & Matching Hotpants — Photos

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA. It looked like they just finished filming. Kourtney was wearing a all black button up short dress with no bra on with long high heel boots over the knee and safety pins as a necklace dressed for Halloween season.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kourtney Kardashian is ringing 2022 in with style! The reality star looked ultra-sexy in a bustier style top and short shorts before the big night.

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share her sexy New Year’s Eve outfit! The 42-year-old opted for a matching silver set consisting of a bustier style bra top and short hot pants as she posed in front of a clock in her latest post shared on Friday, Dec. 31. She paired the outfit with a platform style silver sandal, accessorizing with a bold, Aaliyah inspired choker necklace. In her left hand, the Poosh founder held onto a sparkly clutch shaped like a playing dice.

The top appeared to be bedazzled with rhinestones, much like her go-to (and very shiny) Prada re-edition handbag, while the shorts featured an embossed floral pattern. As always, the mom-of-three’s glam was on point with glowing skin — likely thanks to the Ambari Beauty products she’s been using in recent months. She added a dash of glamour with a bright red lip and smokey eye, offsetting the 1920’s vibe of her entire look. Kourt was still sporting her short black bob, adding a slight curl to the ends for a bit of movement.

“2022 the best is yet to come,” she captioned the post for her 157 million followers. The post got over 400,000 likes in just a few short hours, along with plenty of positive messages from her friends, colleagues and fans. “The best is yet to come!” her Poosh editorial team wrote back with a champagne emoji. “Yesss,” her fiancé Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama Barker, 16, wrote in response to her future step-mother’s hot look.

2021 was full of change for Kourtney, who took her romance public with the Blink 182 rocker public last spring. The pair were reportedly linked earlier in the year, with Travis spending Easter with Kourtney and her family at their Palm Springs estate. Shortly after, Kourt — who dated ex Scott Disick on-and-off again from 2007 to 2015 — had no problem showing off her new romance for the world: at one point, she even tattooed “I Love You” in her own writing on Travis. The feeling was evidently mutual, with Travis proposing on a Santa Barbara beach in Oct. 2021.

