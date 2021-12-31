Kourtney Kardashian Is Ready For NYE In Sparkly Bustier & Matching Hotpants — Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is ringing 2022 in with style! The reality star looked ultra-sexy in a bustier style top and short shorts before the big night.

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share her sexy New Year’s Eve outfit! The 42-year-old opted for a matching silver set consisting of a bustier style bra top and short hot pants as she posed in front of a clock in her latest post shared on Friday, Dec. 31. She paired the outfit with a platform style silver sandal, accessorizing with a bold, Aaliyah inspired choker necklace. In her left hand, the Poosh founder held onto a sparkly clutch shaped like a playing dice.

The top appeared to be bedazzled with rhinestones, much like her go-to (and very shiny) Prada re-edition handbag, while the shorts featured an embossed floral pattern. As always, the mom-of-three’s glam was on point with glowing skin — likely thanks to the Ambari Beauty products she’s been using in recent months. She added a dash of glamour with a bright red lip and smokey eye, offsetting the 1920’s vibe of her entire look. Kourt was still sporting her short black bob, adding a slight curl to the ends for a bit of movement.

“2022 the best is yet to come,” she captioned the post for her 157 million followers. The post got over 400,000 likes in just a few short hours, along with plenty of positive messages from her friends, colleagues and fans. “The best is yet to come!” her Poosh editorial team wrote back with a champagne emoji. “Yesss,” her fiancé Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama Barker, 16, wrote in response to her future step-mother’s hot look.

2021 was full of change for Kourtney, who took her romance public with the Blink 182 rocker public last spring. The pair were reportedly linked earlier in the year, with Travis spending Easter with Kourtney and her family at their Palm Springs estate. Shortly after, Kourt — who dated ex Scott Disick on-and-off again from 2007 to 2015 — had no problem showing off her new romance for the world: at one point, she even tattooed “I Love You” in her own writing on Travis. The feeling was evidently mutual, with Travis proposing on a Santa Barbara beach in Oct. 2021.