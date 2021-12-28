Watch

Lori Loughlin Attempts Viral ‘Jerk’ Dance For Daughter Olivia Jade’s TikTok — Watch

Olivia Jade Lori Loughlin
Shutterstock
Lori Loughlin arrives at federal court in Boston, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal College Admissions-Bribery, Boston, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Loughlin keeps a smile on her face while out in Santa Monica taking care of business with daughter Isabella. The outing comes just days after her daughter's fake resume is leaked online. Pictured: Lori Loughlin BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Loughlin keeps a smile on her face while out in Santa Monica taking care of business with daughter Isabella. The outing comes just days after her daughter's fake resume is leaked online. Pictured: Lori Loughlin BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Loughlin is still enjoying her freedom in Beverly Hills as she gets behind the wheel of her Mercedes in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Lori Loughlin BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

The ‘Full House’ alum showed off her dance skills in a new TikTok video shared by daughter Olivia Jade on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Lori Loughlin, 57, appears to be enjoying her time back at home with family, one year after her release from prison. In a hilarious new TikTok video shared by her daughter, Olivia Jade, on Dec. 26, the Full House alum can be seen dancing to New Boyz’s 2009 hit “You’re a Jerk” as part of an ongoing dance challenge on the social media platform.

Olivia, who recently finished competing on Dancing With the Stars, actually shared a montage of several family members doing the viral dance (“The Jerk”) as she rated their performances. But it was Lori, who the 22-year-old was most impressed by. “Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly kind of did it correctly,” Olivia Jade wrote above Lori’s portion of the clip.

@oliviajadeg

Dad didn’t want to participate but I’d predict he would have gotten a 10/10. Merry Christmas 💚❤️❤️

♬ You’re a Jerk – New Boyz

Olivia, who recently sparked dating rumors with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, went on to give her sister, Bella Giannulli, an 8/10 and rated herself a 10/10 (naturally), but she noted in her caption that her dad, Mossimo Giannulli, “didn’t want to participate.” However, if he did, she predicted that he “would have gotten a 10/10.”

The new video comes one year after Olivia’s family’s scandalous involvement in the college admissions scandal. Lori and her fashion designer husband, 58, pleaded guilty to charges related to bribing officials at the University of Southern California to secure admission for their daughters as fake rowing recruits. While Lori spent two months in prison and was released in December 2020, Mossimo served the final days of his five-month sentence under house arrest in April.

Related Gallery

Olivia Jade & Lori Loughlin's Look-Alike Photos

Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts An Unforgettable Evening, Cocktails, Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Feb 2019
Olivia Jade and Lori Loughlin PEOPLE's Ones to Watch Party presented by Maybelline New York at NeueHouse, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Oct 2017
Lori Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts an Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2018

Olivia Jade Lori Loughlin
Olivia Jade is Lori Loughlin’s youngest daughter. (Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

And now that everyone’s back home together, the family seems to be putting their best feet forward… no pun intended.

 

 