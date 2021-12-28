Lori Loughlin Attempts Viral ‘Jerk’ Dance For Daughter Olivia Jade’s TikTok — Watch

The ‘Full House’ alum showed off her dance skills in a new TikTok video shared by daughter Olivia Jade on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Lori Loughlin, 57, appears to be enjoying her time back at home with family, one year after her release from prison. In a hilarious new TikTok video shared by her daughter, Olivia Jade, on Dec. 26, the Full House alum can be seen dancing to New Boyz’s 2009 hit “You’re a Jerk” as part of an ongoing dance challenge on the social media platform.

Olivia, who recently finished competing on Dancing With the Stars, actually shared a montage of several family members doing the viral dance (“The Jerk”) as she rated their performances. But it was Lori, who the 22-year-old was most impressed by. “Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly kind of did it correctly,” Olivia Jade wrote above Lori’s portion of the clip.

@oliviajadeg Dad didn’t want to participate but I’d predict he would have gotten a 10/10. Merry Christmas 💚❤️❤️ ♬ You’re a Jerk – New Boyz

Olivia, who recently sparked dating rumors with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, went on to give her sister, Bella Giannulli, an 8/10 and rated herself a 10/10 (naturally), but she noted in her caption that her dad, Mossimo Giannulli, “didn’t want to participate.” However, if he did, she predicted that he “would have gotten a 10/10.”

The new video comes one year after Olivia’s family’s scandalous involvement in the college admissions scandal. Lori and her fashion designer husband, 58, pleaded guilty to charges related to bribing officials at the University of Southern California to secure admission for their daughters as fake rowing recruits. While Lori spent two months in prison and was released in December 2020, Mossimo served the final days of his five-month sentence under house arrest in April.

And now that everyone’s back home together, the family seems to be putting their best feet forward… no pun intended.