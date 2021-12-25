See Pics

Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With A Porsche As COVID Keeps Them Apart For Christmas

EXCLUSIVE: Jordyn Woods shows off her curves in a orange dress as she and Karl-Anthony Towns grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu.
Malibu, CA - Jordyn Woods shows off her luscious curves in a crop top while on a late date night with her beau Karl Anthony-Towns at Nobu in Malibu. The couple matched in apple green and tan. Jordyn kept comfy in her green bottega Venega fur slippers while accessorizing the look with a matching green Hermès Birkin bag. Karl rocked a matching Louis Vuitton Letterman jacket with a pair of green Nike AF1 sneakers.
Karl is standing proudly beside his girlfriend after she received much criticism about her weight loss from critics who think that she may have underwent weight loss surgery instead of losing weight naturally.
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jordyn Woods shows off her curvy figure in an all black ensemble as she and her NBA boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns enjoy dinner with her little sister Jodie Woods and family at Nobu in Malibu

Special delivery! Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns made she had a great Christmas even though they couldn’t be together.

Jordyn Woods, 24, was in for quite the treat when she woke up on Christmas morning, Saturday, Dec. 25. Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 26, made it an unforgettable Xmas by surprising her with a stunning brown Porsche Taycan after being kept apart from his love due to covid. Jordyn looked glam while rocking cute PJs as she leaned against her new wheels and showed them off on Instagram. Making the gift even better, Karl-Anthony gave her a chic Louis Vuitton racing jacket to drive in.

The model was simply ecstatic in her caption, telling her 12.1 million followers, “WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!?” Still, she felt lonely without her NBA hunk, adding, “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt.”

Karl-Anthony’s over-the-top gifts didn’t stop there. He also gave his love a collection of 5 spendy designer bags, which included a sparkling Judith Lieber clutch that looked like a slice of pizza; a studded, purple Prada Re-edition; and a shiny, black, crocodile skin Balenciaga hourglass bag.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods
Karl-Anthony Towns made sure girlfriend Jordyn Woods had a great Christmas even though they couldn't be together.

West Hollywood, CA - Jordyn Woods looks stunning in a revealing jewel chain dress as she celebrates her birthday with boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
West Hollywood, CA - Influencer, Jordyn Woods arrives at her PrettyLittleThing collection launch with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns in West Hollywood and stunned wearing a sheer pink leopard print dress.

Jordyn and KAT have been head-over-heels for one another since going public in Aug. 2020. The Minnesota Timberwolves star revealed how Jordyn “changed his life” — in big ways and small — during a joint interview for GQ’s Couple’s Quiz at the start of Nov. Asked what his favorite restaurant was, Karl confessed, “Let me tell you something, fans… man. Women change you” before revealing his newfound love for sushi, which was born from their date-nights at celeb-hot spot Nobu.

“I ain’t never got no palate like I got right now,” he said. “I ain’t never thought about eating no raw sushi, raw fish… But here comes little ol’ Jordyn Woods in my life, and now all of a sudden, we gotta go to Nobu all the time.” Making a point about taking chances, he said, “After about four times of going to Nobu and like not eating anything, and only maybe having like the fried chicken or the chicken teriyaki with rice, I finally said, ‘You know what, let me try that yellowtail jalapeño’ and ever since then, it’s changed my life.” He added, “Babe, understand, you changed my life for sure, but that, that changed my life.”