21 Stars Rocking Sexy Pajama Sets To Inspire Your Quarantine Style

Being quarantined and cooped up inside doesn’t mean our style has to be compromised! These stars have proven that pajamas can be totally chic and sexy.

If you’re looking for cute pajamas to rock while quarantined and practicing social distancing — look no further! For years, celebrities have actually been wearing chic pajama-inspired looks in public, and they’re perfect for lounging around the house, too. While stars have dressed UP the looks with heels and makeup while wearing them out and about, they can also be worn with slippers and socks to sit back and relax on the couch. Stars like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and more have all transformed their PJs into smart streetwear.

Gigi has tried out this trend on multiple occasions (and looked amazing each time.) The 23-year-old model has worn pajama sets to do everything from casually walk around New York to attend red carpets. One of our favorite takes of hers was when she stepped out in Manhattan in June 2017 wearing a blue and white pinstripe set by Christian Dada. The cute jacket and pants had red details which she expertly matched to her bra and sunglasses. She finished off her look with white Stuart Weitzman booties.

We also loved the spin Lily Collins recently put on the trend. The actress, 30, looked incredible in a burgundy geometric pajama set while attending Deadline‘s Contenders Emmy event in Los Angeles on April 7, 2019. She elevated the Etro ensemble by pairing it with black feathered heels.

But pajamas don’t have to be sets. Aly Raisman rocked a sexy, silky, silver jumpsuit inspired by robes when she attended the TIME 100 Gala in April 2018. TBH, we want to live in all of these looks! Head up to the gallery above to see how some of the most stylish stars have rocked pajamas to perfection IRL. Trust me, you’ll definitely want to copy one of these looks – especially on those days when you accidentally sleep through your alarm.