Yvonne Orji On Roasting 2021 In ‘Yearly Departed’ & Having ‘Living Legend’ Jane Fonda Stop By

‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji is taking over ‘Yearly Departed’ hosting and bidding farewell to 2021. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actress about Jane Fonda’s appearance and what she’s ready to say goodbye to in 2021.

The most hilarious party of the year is back! Yvonne Orji hosts the second installment of Yearly Departed, which debuts December 23 on Prime Video. HollywoodLife got the chance to speak EXCLUSIVELY with Yvonne about taking the hosting reigns of this comedy special.

“I loved the concept, right? Of just bringing very funny women in the comedy space in front of the lens, behind the camera, in the producing,” Yvonne told HollywoodLife during the special’s press junket on November 23. “It’s all-female everything.”

The comedy special includes all-star talent like Megan Stalter, Aparna Nancherla, Dulcé Sloan, X Mayo, and Chelsea Peretti. The iconic Jane Fonda also makes a special appearance as this talented female troupe gives their eulogies to their least favorite parts of 2021.

The Insecure star was proud to have a “living legend” like Jane be a part of this special. “She walked in and we were all like, ‘Okay, well, bow down. Let us all take our cues, our notes because she’s in the building,'” Yvonne revealed. “She lets you know she’s in the building. She walks like it, she talks like it, she acts like it, and I love it. That’s how I want to be when I’m however years young.”

Yvonne didn’t hesitate to reveal what she’s more than ready to bid adieu to from 2021. “I want to say bye to the fear that comes with every COVID test. It is like the worst STI, pregnancy test reveal,” she told HollywoodLife. “I want to say goodbye to the heart palpitations of getting a COVID test.”

The first Yearly Departed special, which premiered in 2020, was hosted by Phoebe Robinson. Yearly Departed is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer.