‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Threatens Shannon Beador During Tense Face-Off

Shannon Beador made another attempt to apologize to Heather Dubrow during the Dec. 22 episode of ‘RHOC’, but Heather wasn’t the least bit interested in forgiving her.

Shannon Beador learned a tough lesson about going after Heather Dubrow‘s family during the Dec. 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, when they finally came face-to-face and tried hashing out all the Nicole James (aka Nicole Weiss) drama.

As viewers should know, when Shannon first learned that Heather was friends with Nicole James — a woman she used to know several years prior — Shannon told a few of her co-stars that Nicole had once tried suing Heather’s husband Dr. Terry Dubrow over a botched boob job. Heather wasn’t aware of the lawsuit because Nicole had gotten married and changed her name since then. But what’s funny is that Heather didn’t even care about the lawsuit. Neither did Terry because Nicole dropped it years ago. However, Heather wasn’t happy with Shannon for spreading the information amongst the cast. She would have preferred if Shannon went to her directly with the information.

Shannon tried apologizing to Heather multiple times, but Heather made it clear she wasn’t interested in forgiving her former friend. And this week was no different.

After Shannon tried apologizing to Heather — yet again — at Emily Simpon‘s party for her husband, Shane, Heather asked Emily if there was anywhere private that she and Shannon could talk. Emily directed them to a courtyard on the side of the house, and that’s when Heather let Shannon have it.

“I have heard from everyone. I feel I have a good understanding of the facts. And nothing that you say with the details is going to change my mind,” Heather began, as Shannon looked on with sadness in her eyes. “I think you had a huge lapse in judgement. And I’m going to say this — and I’m sorry if this sounds hard, but this is how I feel. If you ever come after me or my family ever again, you are going to lose a lot more than just my friendship. This will cost a lot. And I’m not saying this as a threat — I’m saying it as a promise.”

Yikes! Good luck, Shannon.

In other RHOC news, Noella Bergener‘s divorce drama also continued to play out this week. She sought comfort from Nicole, but Nicole was embarrassed by Noella’s emotional outburst at a restaurant they had met up at. However, it was at this outing that Noella called Heather “fake”, so Nicole later shared that information with Mrs. Dubrow. Heather didn’t confront Noella when they ran into each other at Emily’s house, but we can only assume that’s because her attention was directed towards Shannon. Only time will tell if Heather goes after Noella, too.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.