Chris Noth’s Wife Tara Wilson Pictured Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Scandal

Chris Noth’s wife, Tara Wilson, was pictured for the first time since news broke of the actor’s alleged sexual assault scandal — and she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Just days after Chris Noth, 67, was accused of sexual assault by three women, his wife, Tara Wilson, 42, was pictured out and about in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on. In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Dec. 21, Tara can be seen running errands without her wedding band and large diamond engagement ring that she wore to the And Just Like That premiere on Dec. 8.

Tara’s ringless appearance doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but a new report by Page Six claims her and Chris’ marriage is is “hanging by a thread” amidst the scandal. “Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread,” the insider told the news outlet. “She just wants to protect [their] kids [Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months]. That is her number one priority.”

Page Six goes on to claim that Chris is believed to be in New York City handling the accusations, while Tara remains in Los Angeles, where she’s caring for their children. A rep for Chris declined to comment.

Late last week, three women came forward and detailed alleged nonconsensual encounters they claimed to have had with the actor. On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter shared two of the women’s experiences. And on Dec. 20, And Just Like That‘s Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded to the allegations against their Sex and the City co-star. In a joint statement, they said, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Chris, who was fired from The Equalizer on Dec. 20 due to the allegations, denied the claims. In a statement, he said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”