Tiger Woods & Son Charlie, 12, Hit Balls Together At The Range As They Prep For 1st Tournament Since Crash

Tiger Woods, left, smiles as he stands with his daughter Sam, left to right, mother Kultida, and wife Elin Nordegren, next to a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl Woods, during its unveiling inside the the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Jan. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
** FILE ** In this Jan. 21, 2008 file photo, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, wife of Tiger Woods, holds their daughter Sam, as she arrives at a ceremony where a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl Woods was unveiled inside the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif. Even with his golf done for the year, Tiger Woods found something to celebrate Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008: His wife is pregnant with their second child. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Tiger Woods, daughter Sam Woods and wife Elin Nordegren, before a NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2009.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Tiger Woods and his son were seen practicing for the PNC Championship, which marks Tiger’s first tournament since his car crash 10 months earlier.

Tiger Woods, 45, is back on the golf course — and his son Charlie Woods, 12, is right by his side. The pair were spotted hitting golf balls together in a video shared by PGA Tour on Dec. 17, ahead of this weekend’s PNC Championship that Tiger and Charlie will be competing in. The Father/Son Challenge will take place at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 18-19, and will mark Tiger’s first tournament he’s participated in since his February 23 car crash.

Tiger & Charlie Woods playing golf together on December 17, 2021, before the 2021 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida (Photo: Scott Audette/AP/Shutterstock)

Tiger had previously confirmed he was getting back out on the golf course in a Dec. 8 tweet. “Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son, Charlie,” the golf legend tweeted. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.” Tiger and Charlie competed together at the 2020 PNC Championship last December, where Charlie made an incredible shot that was just shy of an eagle shot. Tiger had a big smile on his face while out on the course watching Charlie at the time.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Compete at PNC Championship in Orlando.Carlton Golf Club. .Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. 17 Dec 2020 Pictured: Tiger Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA721780_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Flushing, NY - September 4th US OPEN: During the Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini match. Tiger Woods and his Daughter Sam Alexis Woods sit in Nadals September 4th, 2015. (Photo by Anthony Causi) Pictured: San Alexis Woods,Tiger Woods,San Alexis Woods Tiger Woods Mar’a Isabel Nadal Rafael Nadal Ref: SPL1116240 040915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Unfortunately, Tiger got into a deadly car accident just two months after the Father/Son Challenge. He lost control of his car while driving in Southern California and rolled down an embankment on the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes, causing traumatic injuries to his right leg, open fractures to both his tibia and fibula, a bruised rib cage, and lacerations to his lower front jaw. He stopped playing golf and was forced to use crutches while continuing to recover.

On May 27, Tiger told Golf Digest that his rehab stint “has been an entirely different animal.” The famed athlete added, “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” When asked about playing golf again, Tiger said he was taking the process “one step at a time.”