Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sheer Lace Pantsuit & Corset Top Outside ‘Late Night’ In NYC

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra looked sexy and stunning in an all-black, sheer lace look on Thursday, gearing up to tape for a late night show in the chic ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra is movie-star ready! The actress, who’s been all over promoting her upcoming science fiction action flick, The Matrix Resurrections, arrived to film for Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday in the Big Apple, looking stunningly chic in a sheer black lace ensemble. The look, which perfectly outfitted the 39-year-old’s stellar bod, consisted of a black lace blazer over a black lace ankle-length jumpsuit with a corset bodice, as her legs and waist peered out from the sheer fabric. Priyanka accessorized the look with a matching black-and-nude-laced face mask and strappy black heels, pulling her hair back into a half-up, half-down style and sporting sparkly hoops in her ears.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra arrives to ‘Late Night With Set Meyers’ in New York City, Dec. 2021 (Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID).

Priyanka has definitely been busy promoting the latest installment of The Matrix franchise, recently appearing on The View to share how reassuring her her co-star Keanu Reeves, 57, was in the process of filming, which was often arduous. On the Dec. 16 appearance, the actress shared how lovely it was to work with such a kind actor and raved about Keanu making her feel better on a hard day.

 “He has leadership. He says the right things at the right time. [He] sets a really amazing tone, because he’s—everyday—rehearsing, practicing for like 7 hours,” she said. “I was having a tough day one day, and after I’d come back from quarantine, it was a lot of words. I was stumbling over them a little bit, and you don’t do that with [Matrix director] Lana Wachowski,” she explained. “So, I was terrified. My hands were sweaty.”

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ (Everett Collection).

After all of that stress, Priyanka explained how the John Wick star complimented her at the end of the day and acknowledged how difficult it had been. “I remember the day was over. I got through it, and [Keanu] just came up to me so kindly, and said the things, you know, when you have a tough day, you need to hear from a colleague maybe that might have been in the same situation,” she said. “He comes in and goes, ‘That was a really tough day, and you got through it. You did a great job, and you should feel proud of that.’”