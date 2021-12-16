Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sheer Lace Pantsuit & Corset Top Outside ‘Late Night’ In NYC

Priyanka Chopra looked sexy and stunning in an all-black, sheer lace look on Thursday, gearing up to tape for a late night show in the chic ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra is movie-star ready! The actress, who’s been all over promoting her upcoming science fiction action flick, The Matrix Resurrections, arrived to film for Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday in the Big Apple, looking stunningly chic in a sheer black lace ensemble. The look, which perfectly outfitted the 39-year-old’s stellar bod, consisted of a black lace blazer over a black lace ankle-length jumpsuit with a corset bodice, as her legs and waist peered out from the sheer fabric. Priyanka accessorized the look with a matching black-and-nude-laced face mask and strappy black heels, pulling her hair back into a half-up, half-down style and sporting sparkly hoops in her ears.

Priyanka has definitely been busy promoting the latest installment of The Matrix franchise, recently appearing on The View to share how reassuring her her co-star Keanu Reeves, 57, was in the process of filming, which was often arduous. On the Dec. 16 appearance, the actress shared how lovely it was to work with such a kind actor and raved about Keanu making her feel better on a hard day.

“He has leadership. He says the right things at the right time. [He] sets a really amazing tone, because he’s—everyday—rehearsing, practicing for like 7 hours,” she said. “I was having a tough day one day, and after I’d come back from quarantine, it was a lot of words. I was stumbling over them a little bit, and you don’t do that with [Matrix director] Lana Wachowski,” she explained. “So, I was terrified. My hands were sweaty.”