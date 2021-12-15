Amelia Hamlin Says ‘Aloha’ In Sexy Black Bikini While Vacationing In Hawaii — Photos

Flaunting it! Amelia Hamlin set temperatures soaring as she shared some sizzling bikini snaps from her tropical getaway!

Amelia Hamlin is living her best life! The 20-year-old model gave her fans a treat as she posted a few sizzling bikini snaps from her family vacation in Hawaii. Taking to her Instagram Stories on December 14, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin began the fun photo drop with a gorgeous shot of the tropical landscape and the caption, “Feeling really lucky this morning.” She then added the sexy swimsuit shots where the natural beauty wrote, “sooo grateful 4 this time 2 slow down.”

As you can see in the photos here, Amelia struts across the a grassy knoll wearing a black bikini top and cut-off denim shorts. Her trademark brunette tresses are pinned back in a ponytail, as she rocks sleek modern sunglasses. The Women 360 Management model then showed off her flawless figure in a matching black thong as she posed like a pro in a pool of crystal blue water. Looking every inch the cover girl, Amelia flashed her megawatt smile having fun in the sun. Her wet locks were left long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders.

Earlier this year, Amelia made headlines for her romance with Scott Disick. The pair, with an age gap of 18 years, officially split in September 2021 after nearly a year together. On the November 30 edition of Watch What Happens Live, Harry got frank about what he knew of the breakup and how he felt about it. “Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo,” Harry explained. “I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”

Echoing her dad’s sentiment, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Amelia isn’t too concerned about the split. “Amelia has totally moved on since her relationship with Scott,” our source revealed. “She’s happy doing her own thing, working on her career, and is excited about her future in general. She really isn’t holding onto any type of hope of a reconciliation between her and Scott.” She certainly seems to be living her best life!