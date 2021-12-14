Fashion

Sherri Shepard Struts Out To Host ‘Wendy Williams Show’ In Tight Leather Skirt One Day After Surgery

sherri shepard
Rick Diamond/Shutterstock
Meagan Good arriving to the Essence Celebrates Black Women in Hollywood at Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA. 21 Feb 2019 Pictured: Sherri Shepherd. Photo credit: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA365407_044.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sherri Shepherd on catwalk15th Annual American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' Red Dress Collection show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Feb 2019
Sherri Shepherd15th Annual American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' Red Dress Collection show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Feb 2019
Sherri ShepherdWe TV's 'Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present and Future' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2018WE Tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present and Future View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Sherri Shepard looked better than ever when she hosted the ‘Wendy Williams’ show in a leather skirt just one day after getting surgery.

Sherri Shepard, 54, is officially superwoman as she hosted The Wendy Williams Show just one day after being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. The actress was the special guest host on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and she looked amazing as she strutted onto the stage in a tight leather midi skirt with a zebra print blouse.

Sherri’s tight high-waisted skirt featured a slit on the side that revealed her toned legs, while her skintight long-sleeve shirt was tucked in. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high peep-toe black platform pumps and loose beach waves. In the video, Sherri was smiling from ear to ear as she walked out onto the stage like nothing ever happened.

She addressed the audience by thanking them and said, “I am so excited to be here. I’m swole up, I’m on the sick bed, and I’m here.” She then told the fans that she is “doing great,” and she sure looked like she was.

Sherri was supposed to be the guest host of the show on Monday, Dec. 13, however, she was rushed to the hospital for appendicitis, so fans were instead greeted with stand-in host, Michael Rapaport. Michael told the audience what happened, saying, “Sherri was supposed to host today. Unfortunately, she had appendicitis.”

Related Gallery

Wendy Williams' Sexiest Outfits -- See Pics Of The Star's Hottest Looks

Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams wears a full-length Leopard Print dress as she left dinner at 'Catch' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Pictured: Wendy WIlliams Ref: SPL5123220 191019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Wendy Williams celebrates at Mr Chow restaurant after getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Beverly Hills. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Wendy Williams. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529742_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Micahel, 51, then went on to assure everyone that she’s fine, explaining, “She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She’s feeling fine today, and she is resting. Get well soon Sherri. We love you.”