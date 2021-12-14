Sherri Shepard Struts Out To Host ‘Wendy Williams Show’ In Tight Leather Skirt One Day After Surgery

Sherri Shepard looked better than ever when she hosted the ‘Wendy Williams’ show in a leather skirt just one day after getting surgery.

Sherri Shepard, 54, is officially superwoman as she hosted The Wendy Williams Show just one day after being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. The actress was the special guest host on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and she looked amazing as she strutted onto the stage in a tight leather midi skirt with a zebra print blouse.

Sherri’s tight high-waisted skirt featured a slit on the side that revealed her toned legs, while her skintight long-sleeve shirt was tucked in. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high peep-toe black platform pumps and loose beach waves. In the video, Sherri was smiling from ear to ear as she walked out onto the stage like nothing ever happened.

She addressed the audience by thanking them and said, “I am so excited to be here. I’m swole up, I’m on the sick bed, and I’m here.” She then told the fans that she is “doing great,” and she sure looked like she was.

Sherri was supposed to be the guest host of the show on Monday, Dec. 13, however, she was rushed to the hospital for appendicitis, so fans were instead greeted with stand-in host, Michael Rapaport. Michael told the audience what happened, saying, “Sherri was supposed to host today. Unfortunately, she had appendicitis.”

Micahel, 51, then went on to assure everyone that she’s fine, explaining, “She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She’s feeling fine today, and she is resting. Get well soon Sherri. We love you.”