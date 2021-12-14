Britney Spears Cradles ‘New Addition’ To Family: ‘Guess If It’s A Boy Or Girl?’ — Watch
Britney Spears teases a ‘new addition’ to the family in mysterious video, causing fans to wonder if their favorite pop princess is up to.
Britney Spears, 40, posted a video on Tuesday of herself with her back toward the camera holding or mock-holding a baby and feeding it with a bottle. “New addition to the family,” she wrote in the caption. “[G]uess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she added, tagging and thanking her fiancé Sam Asghari. The “Stronger” singer was wearing a tight mini dress in the video with pink, red, and white colors, cradling her “baby” in front of the family Christmas tree. Are she and Sam ready for their first child together or perhaps simply bringing just a fur baby into the mix?
In addition to this most recent video, Britney — who is already shares sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43 — shared a touching black-and-white photo to her Instagram page on Nov. 16, detailing a pair of adult feet next to baby feet, sweetly standing on tippy toes next to mom. “I’m thinking about having another baby !!!” the pop star exclaimed in the caption. “I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure !!!!” Britney added a few fun emojis to the caption, detailing her love and excitement for bringing another child into the mix.
The “Till the World Ends” singer has made it made clear she wants another child, but was unsuccessful under her previous strict conservatorship agreement. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she stated in court on June 23. The comments were made during her first-ever public testimony about her ongoing conservatorship, which was at that time under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, 68. “They don’t want me to have another baby,” she also said during that testimony.
Luckily for Britney, she was finally released on Nov. 12 from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, finally granting her the ability to have children as she pleases. After that groundbreaking decision from the state of California, Britney and Sam may be ready to welcome a newborn to the family.