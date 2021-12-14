Britney Spears Cradles ‘New Addition’ To Family: ‘Guess If It’s A Boy Or Girl?’ — Watch

Britney Spears teases a ‘new addition’ to the family in mysterious video, causing fans to wonder if their favorite pop princess is up to.

Britney Spears, 40, posted a video on Tuesday of herself with her back toward the camera holding or mock-holding a baby and feeding it with a bottle. “New addition to the family,” she wrote in the caption. “[G]uess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she added, tagging and thanking her fiancé Sam Asghari. The “Stronger” singer was wearing a tight mini dress in the video with pink, red, and white colors, cradling her “baby” in front of the family Christmas tree. Are she and Sam ready for their first child together or perhaps simply bringing just a fur baby into the mix?

In addition to this most recent video, Britney — who is already shares sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43 — shared a touching black-and-white photo to her Instagram page on Nov. 16, detailing a pair of adult feet next to baby feet, sweetly standing on tippy toes next to mom. “I’m thinking about having another baby !!!” the pop star exclaimed in the caption. “I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure !!!!⁣” Britney added a few fun emojis to the caption, detailing her love and excitement for bringing another child into the mix.