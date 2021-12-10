Mary J. Blige, 50, Rocks Tiny Green & Pink Bikini On The Beach In Miami — Photos

Mary J. Blige soaked up the sun at a beach in Miami, Florida in a printed bikini ahead of the weekend.

Mary J. Blige rocked a patterned bikini while in Florida on Friday, Dec. 10. The R&B icon, 50, soaked up the sun at a beach in Miami ahead of the weekend. She wore a dark green and pink bikini and had her hair pulled up into a casual top bun.

The singer is enjoying some rest and relaxation following an eventful week. Mary announced on Dec. 3 that her 14th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous would arrive in February 2022; more specifically, Feb. 11, just two days before she’ll headline the 2022 Super Bowl with fellow halftime performers Eminem, Dr. Dre,Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

A few days after the announcement, Mary released not one, but two singles from the upcoming album — a follow up to her 2017 album Strength Of A Woman — called “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Amazing.” DJ Khaled is featured in the latter; he also co-produced it.

In a press release, Mary said of the forthcoming album, per NME, “Working on this new album has been so much fun. I’m excited for my fans to hear these first two songs to give them a taste of what’s to come. I’m grateful to all my collaborators and partners who have walked with me through this process and even more grateful to my fans who I hope have a blast with this new music.”

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in November, the R&B singer said the album will “blow everybody’s mind.” Mary teased, “Wait till you hear it. It’s gonna blow everybody’s mind. It’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

As for her highly-anticipated halftime performance, Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s marketing VP, said of the grandiose lineup in a release: “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today. We are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”